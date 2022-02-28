El Batal Group Developments announced the implementation of the biggest reserve of administrative, commercial and medical in East and West Cairo through the company’s projects “Rock Elite” and “Rock Vera” in the Fifth Settlement, “Rock Eden” in the 6th of October City, “Rock Capital 1” in The New Administrative Capital (NAC), “Rock Ville” in El Obour City and others in Heliopolis’ Sheraton district.



The step came after the increasing demand on administrative and commercial units in the Egyptian real estate market, as they have increasing returns on investments, in addition to the multinational companies’ demand of administrative headquarters, and the need of buildings for hospitals wanted due to the urban sprawl taking place in Cairo.



El Batal Group CEO, Eng. Emad Doss, stated that the company is always keen on setting market studies to know customers’ needs in projects and the amount of target-return pricing.



Emad added that the market researches conducted by the company displayed that there is an increasing demand on these targeted segments. The company collaborated with major engineering consultants to build distinctive projects with high investment returns to customers. He noted that the commercial and administrative units also provide also cash to individuals and entities through renting or ownership.



He stated that the commercial units in Egypt achieve high returns on investments, noting that the significance of the company’s projects contributes in increasing the returns, as returns of commercial and administrative units could reach up to 27% after one year of delivery. The company’s CEO further elaborated that there are immediate delivery units after contracting, with installments up to six years.



El Batal Group projects are located in East and West Cairo, with areas ranging from 40 to 9000 square meters, and distinctive services that could comply with all the needs of all the international trademarks, restaurants, banks and multinational companies.



Rock Capital 1 in The New Capital is the latest administrative complex. The complex is designed and implemented to match with the highest levels of luxury and technology that attract Egyptian and foreign investors and generates sales in record time. Rock Capital 1 is distinguished by a great location in the Governmental District in the heart of The New Capital. It overlooks The Presidential Palace and is only a few minutes away from The New Capital’s landmarks and the airport. It is also nearby the main road and is connected to the transportation network. The parliament and many ministry buildings are on its right side; meanwhile Egypt’s Stock Market building is on its left.

The compound is built over the total area of 21,581 sqm, with total building area of 100 thousand sqm. The complex comprises of administrative units with different areas from 50 to 9000 square meters per floor. It also includes two underground floors of 22 thousand sqm area equipped for electric cars, a ground floor, seven stories and 4000 sqm of green spaces.

The complex design has three main gates over 850 meters in width and 11 meters height. The complex also includes 16 elevators, ATM machines to local and international banks.



The complex is designed to suite people with special needs, it has medical a clinic and gym. Doss affirmed that the company is keen on following the latest construction techniques, sustainability measures, and green architecture to offer a distinctive work environment for employees and achieve the utmost level of productivity.

“El-Batal Group” is one of the leading real estate companies with more than 40 years of experience and successes in Egypt and Canada since 1978.



“El-Batal Group” is focusing on contributing in the real estate market with a number of distinctive real estate projects, varying between residential, commercial and administrative areas located in the most vital and attractive investment areas in Egypt. For example, the New Administrative Capital, 5th Settlement district and the biggest market share in Sheraton district, 6th of October and Obour Cities.

The company is also paying close attention to corporate social responsibility, as it is keen on supporting patients with special needs and children at “Abu El Reesh” Children Hospital and The Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357 (CCHE). It also collaborated with Helm Foundation and Rotary Club to provide self-awareness activities and promote children’s educational and physical skills. The number of the beneficiaries reached more than 800 children today.

