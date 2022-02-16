Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADIB Securities, the leading Sharia compliant brokerage firm in the UAE and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), reported a healthy growth in number of transactions and the overall trading volumes on its trading platform in 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 driven by growth in its online platform investors and new clients acquisition.

Over the 12 months in 2021, ADIB Securities was able to grow its customer base with 51% of its customers investing in US equities which has helped grow its revenue in 2021 from the U.S. desk by 168%. The company also saw growth in the number of active clients in KSA by 70%. While customers investing in UAE equities grew by 125 % compared to the same period last year reflecting the market recovery after the pandemic. Increasingly, customers are seeking to manage their trading digitally with approximately 40% of Dubai Financial Markets’ Mobile transactions are routed through ADIB Securities digital channels, which comprise 70% of all ADIB Securities transactions.

Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager at ADIB Securities, commented: “The path towards equity markets’ recovery had prevailed for most of the regional and global financial markets during 2021 with almost all major indices ending the year in positive territories. We have seen encouraging signs from investors who are now looking at the equity market to grow their wealth. We are also seeing good demand for Sharia complaint shares and are proud to be the leading broker in the UAE, and amongst the few worldwide, offering access to Sharia compliant equities in markets like US and KSA with a wide range of stocks available to screen in multi sectors and industries. We will continue to focus on serving customers, upgrading our systems, and expanding our client base beyond the UAE to complement our commitment to providing a universal Sharia compliant trading platform with cutting-edge technologies.”

Working closely with clients to complement the digital offering with personalized support and guidance, ADIB Securities offers access to U.S. equities listed on the two largest exchanges in the world: the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ, which lists some of the world’s most valued and prominent corporations.

Ranked the number one Sharia compliant brokerage in the UAE, ADIB Securities provides a range of products to accompany the bank’s wealth management offering. ADIB Securities provides a best-in-class trading experience, with intuitive trading tools, expert insight, and competitive rates using state-of-the-art technology.

