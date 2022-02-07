45% increase in Net Profit to AED 2.3 billion with ROE improving 463 basis points to 14.3%

Revenue up 4% to AED 5.6 billion driven by 9% increase in non-funded income

Effective cost control strategy leads to a reduction of 5.1 percentage points in Cost to Income ratio to 40.7%

Improved economic outlook drives 27% Impairment decline, despite improved coverage on non-performing financing

Steady balance sheet growth of 7% to AED 137 billion with 7% customer financing growth and 8% deposits growth

Robust capital position with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.93%

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a year-on-year growth in Net Profit of 45% for the full year 2021 to AED 2,330 million from AED 1,604 million in 2020, resulting from solid top-line growth, continued optimization of the cost base and lower impairments. Revenue for 2021 improved 4% to AED 5,560 million compared to AED 5,358 million last year. This arose from an 9% year-on-year increase in non-funded income to AED 2,215 million and 1% growth in funded income to AED 3,345 million, achieved despite the lower rate environment.

About ADIB:

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 136 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

