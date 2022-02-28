The programmes are on track to support the UAE national agenda of Emiratisation

ADIB has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40% of the Bank’s workforce being UAE nationals

Empowerd by Harvard Business Publishing, ADIB on a role to prepare ADIB national staff for leadership positions

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announced the launch of its flagship leadership training programmes Tamkeen and Qiyadat for this year. As part of the Bank's continued commitment to nurture local talents in the banking sector, Qiyadat and Tamkeen are specialised training programmes tailored to ADIB's high-performing UAE national staff. The programmes are designed to enhance the knowledge, skills and competencies that help employees advance their careers and prepare them for challenging leadership positions in the future.

In line with the UAE Government’s efforts to encourage more emiratsiation across the financial services industry, both programmes are focused on empowering Emirati talents at ADIB with effective learning and training tools supporting career progression while improving personal and professional developments. For this year’s enrollment ADIB has selected a total of 46 UAE nationals, comprised of 21 employees for Qiyadat, and 25 employees for Tamkeen.

In partnership with the world-class Harvard Business Publishing, ADIB Banking Academy developed various training courses for ADIB national staff. Qiyadat is a senior managerial training program tailored to high-performing UAE national staff. The eligibility to be a part of the Qiyadat program is 1 year or more working experience in the bank. Tamkeen program is a supervisory level training program and is open for employees with 2 years and more working experience in the bank. Both programmes will take up to 6 months to complete and consist of four modules focusing on specific areas such as ‘Developing a Leaders Mindset’, ‘Developing Employees’, ‘Empowering and Engaging Employees’, ‘Managing Innovation & Change’, and ‘Driving Performance’.

Bushra Al Shehhi, Head Of Human Resources at ADIB said: “When we launched Qiyadat and Tamkeen, we had a clear goal of developing Emirati talents and ADIB capabilities that contribute to our leadership vision of Emiratisation and nurturing local talents. ADIB has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios at 40% which is a testament to our commitment to absorb more local talent into the workforce. We are delighted to launch our leadership programmes this year and remain committed to empowering our high-potential employees to become leaders of the future and ultimately contributing to the Country’s economic growth.”

Since its inception in 2015, ADIB Banking Academy has a total of 152 graduates under Qiyadat and Tamkeen programmes. As a result of the training programmes, 49 employees have been promoted to the next level, fulfilling their ambitions on their career path.

