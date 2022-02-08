Abu Dhabi-UAE: – His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), received a delegation from the Republic of Sierra Leone led by His Excellency Dr. Austin Demby, Minister of Health and Sanitation. Along with His Excellency Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone for the UAE, and His Excellency Khalifa Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD, as well as officials from both sides attended the meeting.

During the meeting, held at the Fund's headquarters, the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations in the healthcare sector, and discussed priority development opportunities for Sierra Leone, to support boost the country's economic and social growth.

His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi said: "Healthcare projects in developing countries are a key priority for ADFD. The sector plays a central role in improving the lives of communities and the achievement of national development goals. Fostering good health and wellbeing is the third goal of the Sustainable Development Goals which many stakeholders in the development community, including the UAE, are aligning with". Al-Suwaidi also emphasized the Fund's role in supporting development projects across other vital sectors that will enable countries achieve sustainable development.

His Excellency Dr. Austin Demby praised the UAE for its support of the healthcare industry on a global level, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed his gratitude for the pivotal role played by ADFD in financing various projects in Sierra Leone which have contributed positively to the country's sustainable economic development.

ADFD’s fiscal support to Sierra Leone includes a 2012 agreement to fund a AED20 million project to develop the Toki-Loumi Road, supporting to connect the capital with the rest of the country, and a loan of AED33 million to establish a 6-megawatt solar power plant in Freetown.

