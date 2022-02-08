PHOTO
Abu Dhabi-UAE: – His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), received a delegation from the Republic of Sierra Leone led by His Excellency Dr. Austin Demby, Minister of Health and Sanitation. Along with His Excellency Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone for the UAE, and His Excellency Khalifa Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD, as well as officials from both sides attended the meeting.
During the meeting, held at the Fund's headquarters, the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations in the healthcare sector, and discussed priority development opportunities for Sierra Leone, to support boost the country's economic and social growth.
His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi said: "Healthcare projects in developing countries are a key priority for ADFD. The sector plays a central role in improving the lives of communities and the achievement of national development goals. Fostering good health and wellbeing is the third goal of the Sustainable Development Goals which many stakeholders in the development community, including the UAE, are aligning with". Al-Suwaidi also emphasized the Fund's role in supporting development projects across other vital sectors that will enable countries achieve sustainable development.
His Excellency Dr. Austin Demby praised the UAE for its support of the healthcare industry on a global level, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed his gratitude for the pivotal role played by ADFD in financing various projects in Sierra Leone which have contributed positively to the country's sustainable economic development.
ADFD’s fiscal support to Sierra Leone includes a 2012 agreement to fund a AED20 million project to develop the Toki-Loumi Road, supporting to connect the capital with the rest of the country, and a loan of AED33 million to establish a 6-megawatt solar power plant in Freetown.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.