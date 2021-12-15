PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Department of Government Support (DGS), represented by Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), has successfully concluded its latest ICT Leaders Meeting, which was held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
The meeting, which was attended by industry leaders and private sector representatives, discussed the strategic pillars of Abu Dhabi Digital agenda, and highlighted ADDA’s planned initiatives and engagements for 2022.
H.E. Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said in his welcome address that ADDA seeks to develop innovative digital solutions and services, and provide world-class experiences for government entities and the community of Abu Dhabi, and that the aim of the ICT Leaders Meeting was to discuss the strategic pillars of Abu Dhabi Digital Agenda and priorities, and plans going forward.
H.E. Al Askar added: “We intend to generate stronger relationships with private sector entities, come up with new and innovative ideas and opportunities, and create an alignment with the big technology providers to expedite the implementation of new and ambitious digital programmes and initiatives. To accomplish this, we focus on leveraging emerging technologies and creating comprehensive and integrated government experiences in the emirate.”
The meeting focused on pushing the boundaries of digital innovation by pursuing ground-breaking technologies to be applied to future plans, which will be enhanced by reinforcing and building partnerships between the public and private sectors. In turn, this will result in increased engagement with specialised entities from both government and private organisations, academic institutions and ICT professionals, who will add their valuable contributions to these endeavours.
Highlighting the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors in the ICT field, ADDA concluded its meeting by recognizing its private sector partners, commending the benefits brought about by collaboration across different pillars, including Government Services, Data & Artificial Intelligence, Shared Government Solutions, Cyber Security, and Digital Ecosystem.
