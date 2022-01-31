Agreement will also bolster the growth of local industrial projects and absorption of new technologies and products to grow Saudi exports and capital investments overseas

Riyadh, KSA : ACWA Power, a leading developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen plants, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM), in an extensive agreement that involves knowledge transfer in the realm of credit issuance, with the objective of facilitating and growing Saudi exports and overseas investments by Saudi institutions and organisations.

The MoU will also bolster the growth of local content and Saudi exports in international projects and capital investments overseas, which will, in turn, create new jobs and foster economic growth within the Kingdom and beyond.

His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM, said: “Saudi EXIM is working to expand its partnerships with local and international entities to support and diversify innovative financing products and credit solutions that meet the objectives of our partners and beneficiaries. These developments will enhance the competitiveness of Saudi products, increase the economic impact of non-oil exports on the GDP, and reinforce the growth of the alternative economy in support of the Vision 2030 goals of building a prosperous and sustainable economy.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, said: “As a Saudi national champion with extensive expertise in project finance, including working with export credit agencies from across the world, we have firsthand experience in driving knowledge transfer and using it effectively to build national project financing capabilities. We value this agreement with Saudi EXIM and look forward to partnering with their teams on our projects, as we continue on delivering solutions that create economic benefits within the country and support the ambitious Saudi Vison 2030 goals.”

Saudi EXIM provides export financing, guarantees, credit insurance and other facilities to enhance confidence in Saudi exports and facilitate entry into new markets. The organisation was conceptualized under the framework of Vision 2030, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, expand its non-oil exports, and increase the ability of Saudi companies to compete in global markets in diverse sectors.

ACWA Power's mission is to reliably and responsibly deliver electricity and desalinated water at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of the communities and countries it operates in.

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs about 3,500 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio includes 64 assets with an investment value of SAR 252 billion (USD 67.1), producing 42.6 GW of power and 6.4 million m3/day of desalinated water delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

ACWA Power’s mission is to deliver electricity and desalinated water reliably and responsibly at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities.

