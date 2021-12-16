PHOTO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates:–( AETOSWire) Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, hosted its Dubai CyberFit Summit last week at the W Hotel on the Palm Jumeirah - the third stop in the Acronis World Tour, which is an ongoing industry event series dedicated to bringing cyber protection to the world.
Acronis also simultaneously released the Acronis Cyberthreats Report 2022, an in-depth review of the cyber threat trends which warns that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are at particular risk based on the attack trends seen during the last six months of the year.
The event, which took place on December 8-9th, engaged world-class cybersecurity and industry experts and provided an in-depth look at how companies can enhance their IT infrastructure capabilities – with a particular focus on MSPs, the backbone of channel business, coming under increased attention from cybercriminals. The hybrid event hosted over 400 in-person attendees from across the globe and hundreds more participants joined the summit virtually as well.
“The Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour 2021 is where our partners come together to learn, grow their business and network,” said Patrick Pulvermueller, Chief Executive Officer at Acronis. “Dubai was a fantastic stop for our tour and it was great to see our very active local partners in person. The region has so much to offer and I look forward to being back soon in 2022.”
At the event, attendees heard from world-renowned speakers and experts for various keynotes and sessions including Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and the CEO and Founder of The Black Swan Group Ltd. Representatives from Abu Dhabi Police, Lt.Colonel. Dr.Hamad Khalifa Al Nueimi, the Head of Telecom Division at the Infrastructure Dept (ICT Center) of Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, and Dr. Humaid Alshamsi, Artificial Intelligence Expert, shared their expertise on how to protect smart cities and how the United Arab Emirates have done such an inspiring job at leveraging technologies in their government services.
“I believe that technology is an inherent part of our daily life and is used in almost everything we do: work, family environment, education, government or health services. For Law Enforcement agents, it is necessary to always be prepared and well educated about the latest solutions that can be used in our society, especially since Abu Dhabi and Dubai have both been recognized as the safest cities in the world. Acronis #CyberFit Summit 2021 is a great opportunity to show and learn more about technology as well as networking while sharing experience and knowledge” said Lt.Colonel. Dr.Hamad Khalifa Al Nueimi, the Head of Telecom Division at the Infrastructure Dept (ICT Center) of Abu Dhabi Police GHQ
Latest regional number highlights from our EMEA CPOC (Cyber Protection Operation Center):
- UAE ranked 33 globally for ransomware detections, a 63% increase from rank 58 in Oct 2021
- South Africa ranked 30 globally for ransomware detections, with a 64% increase from Oct 2021
- Ransomware detections in GCC increased by 75% in November compared to Oct 2021
Key trends and predictions for 2022
Acronis is raising awareness about the impact of cyber threats on MSPs and small businesses; the Acronis Cyberthreats Report 2022 also noted:
- Phishing attacks are rampant.
- Data exfiltration continues to increase.
- Remote workers continue to be a prime target.
Check out the findings for the first half of 2021 in our Acronis Cyberthreats Report: Mid-year 2021
Acronis was also pleased to pre-announce the opening of two data centers in Africa: Nigeria and South Africa in Q2 2022! Finalisations are in process and the ongoing plan of 110 data centres worldwide in two years is well on track.
-Ends-
About Acronis
Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.
Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.
*Source: AETOSWire
Contact:
Melwyn Abraham
melwyn@matrixdubai.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.