Company continues to raise awareness on CVD to support the country's healthcare vision of reducing cardiovascular diseases to ensure a longer, healthy life of people

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Acino, a leading provider of high-quality pharmaceutical products and services in the region, is hosting a series of digital events across the UAE to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to ensure access to high quality medicines by bringing leading experts together to impart knowledge and best practices in order to deliver tailored treatment options to patients in the country.

The ‘CVD Digital Series’ have run from 24 January thru to 21 February comprising four sessions from several experts, including Dr Hani Sabbour, MD Consultant Cardiologist in Abu Dhabi, Asst. Clinical Professor Brown University, USA and Dr Wael Al Mahmeed, MD, Consultant Cardiologist Board Member of Emirates Cardiology Society, among others. More than 1,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) have attended these sessions that cover topics such as the prevalence of CVD in the UAE, challenges, and burdens on healthcare systems, as well as prevention and treatments.

“Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death globally’ said Dr Andrew Bird, General Manager and Head of Region, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Acino. “Our CVD Digital series is another step forward in Acino’s continued efforts to bring the country’s leading experts together, discover new approaches to prevention and treatment, and contribute to healthy living in our communities. Acino is strongly committed to providing access to affordable, high-quality medicines in the UAE and support the country’s healthcare vision to focus on preventive medicine and reduce cardiovascular diseases to ensure a longer, healthier life of people.”

The CVD Digital series is part of Acino’s expansion in the region which began in July last year, when the company entered into a strategic partnership with UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, Pharmax for the licensing, manufacturing, and supply of select Acino products across the Middle East and Africa. Under this agreement, the company recently launched its first locally manufactured medicine during the CVD Summit held at the Swiss Pavilion, Dubai World Expo2020. The anti-cholesterol medication is used for the prevention and treatment of CVD.

