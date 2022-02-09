PHOTO
Following on for its success in 2021, ACCA Middle East are once again encouraging youngsters between ages 13 and 16 to ‘Take the Challenge’.
ACCA is once again providing this opportunity for students to not only get a head start into the qualification but also to study the foundation of bookkeeping through a six weeks course, and to then take the online progress test for free. They are also giving all students a chance to prove that they are the best, win prizes and the title of ACCA Middle East’s Student Financial Champion 2022.
Helen Deiki, Head of marketing commented: this campaign is designed to boost financial literacy across the Middle East, by offering a unique opportunity to young finance hopefuls to gain a head start into the ACCA Qualification. However, its not limited to those wanting to pusue a career in finance it’s a great platform to actively encourage this generation to gain a good foundation in financial understanding.
Christopher O’Mahony, a student at Dubai College, a British school based out in the United Arab Emirates, won first place in ACCA’s Middle East first ever financial literacy competition, The ACCA Middle East Student Financial Champion, in 2021 and ACCA are now challenging youngsters to compete for the coveted tile.
Fazeela Gopalani, Head of ACCA Middle East quoted: The challenge is providing a unique opportunity for students to have an insight in to the world of accounting whilst being able to test the qualification as it counts towards their studies for the ACCA qualification which is embedded in many of the university finance courses in the region. It’s also highlights the importance of financial literacy to an audience that hasn’t had much exposure.
This is an opportunity for all the youngers to SIGN UP today for the challenge and to prove you have got what it takes. The exciting prizes will include an iphone 13, cash rewards and shopping vouchers.
