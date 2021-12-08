Venue will host ultimate title-deciding race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in once-in-a-generation season finale

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit has officially sold out ahead of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, as the venue gears up for the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend set to kick off on Thursday.

With heightened demand for tickets this year as fans return to the venue for the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, organisers have revealed that tickets were swiftly snapped up by F1® fans from across the UAE and around the world as the UAE’s capital city begins to buzz with excitement for the regional milestone event.

A historic title-decider is also on the cards between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, as the two drivers head to Abu Dhabi level on points in the championship with 369.5 points each in a winner-takes-all showdown on the newly reconfigured track in Abu Dhabi.

As well as the once-in-a-generation F1 season finale, this year also sees the return of the iconic Yasalm After-Race Concerts, bringing the best live music to the UAE capital, with spectacular live performances by some of the world’s biggest music stars on Yas Island.

This year will see US R&B star Khalid take to the stage on Thursday, with British icon Stormzy headlining on Friday night. Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi will perform on Saturday, with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, Foo Fighters closing out the weekend in style on Sunday evening.

All F1® ticket holders can take their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend experience up a gear with great Golden Circle Upgrades to the After-Race Concerts.

Upgrades give race-goers access to all four Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with fast track access to the exclusive Golden Circle area – the best place to watch the artists perform – available from just AED 195.

F1® fans can also enjoy a wealth of entertainment and cuisine experiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the weekend, with an exciting new look to the Pavilion restaurants and a range of activities in the Oasis Entertainment Zones for families and motorsport enthusiasts across the weekend.

A full list of Event Hospitality options found on the YasHub app, with more information available at www.yasmarinacircuit.com

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

