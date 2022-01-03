AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) and Final International University (FIU) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the areas of exchanging students, faculty members, and postgraduate programs, in addition to other various academic and research fields.

Cooperation comes in line with the two educational entities’ commitment to improve educational research and academic services of both sides.

TAGUCI Dean, Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, stressed the importance of developing the outcomes of the educational process, as well as encouraging the faculty members of both sides to attract internationally-funded projects, not to mention, raising the scientific research quality which is the key element in driving the development and prosperity of societies.

International Affairs Coordinator for Board of Trustees at the FIU, Prof. Dr. Sualp Davut, praised TAGUCI for its prestigious reputation, affirming the importance of conducting such cooperation that contributes to exchanging expertise of both universities for developing and improving the learning environment.

For his part, TAGUCI Assistant Dean for Management and External Relations, Mr. Mamoun Abu al-Sebaa', pointed the importance of establishing a network of international relations and partnerships for exchanging expertise in scientific research and postgraduate programs fields, in addition to implementing various training courses related to the academic disciplines of both parties. That is, in addition to holding seminars, conferences and joint events.

Final International University (FIU) is a modern university founded in Cyprus in 2015. Its mission is to provide a high level of internationally recognized education offered through innovative bachelor's and master's degrees. The University guarantees employment opportunities for its graduates.

-Ends-

About:

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions and the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), specialized in applied business and information technology. It focuses on providing the appropriate environment for creativity and innovation through modern learning methods, as well as empowering graduates to innovate, create and transform knowledge into marketable products.

For further information about TAGUCI, visit the website: www.taguci.edu.jo

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022