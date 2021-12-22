PHOTO
AMMAN - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), received in his office HE Mr. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism in Jamaica. Accompanied by the Minister were: Mr. Ibrahim Ayoub, CEO of the International Tourism and Investment Conference, and Dr. Imad Hijazeen, Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Jordan. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the challenges resulting from climate change.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ways and the means for addressing such challenges, that included resilience, digitization, and transformation. Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to the UN taskforce he chaired in 1999 to produce the climate change report that was submitted to the United Nations, which led to many recommendations that could effectively save the globe.
Mr. Bartlett explained his theory about facing the climate change dangers by resilience; the dangers which dramatically affected Jamaica as they led to rise in sea level, changing rainfall patterns and extratropical storms and cyclones.
It is worth mentioning that Mr. Bartlett is recognized for his wide-ranging expertise and accomplishments in the political arena, Honorable Bartlett has given over thirty-five years of service to Jamaica, working in both chambers of Jamaica’s national assembly – the Senate and House of Representatives. Moreover, Mr. Bartlett has represented Jamaica regionally, and internationally. Currently, he chairs the Board of Affiliate Members of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). He is the first person to serve on the executive of both the public and private sector arms of this prestigious organization.
During his first tenure as Tourism Minister, he served as Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the UNWTO, representing the Americas. He also served as Vice President for the 19th General Assembly of the UNWTO held in South Korea in 2011.
At the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh and Mr. Bartlett also discussed opportunities for cooperation through building capacity to face one the greatest threats to humanity by creating a global network to handle this great challenge. Both sides agreed to create a concept paper and a draft summary to start the process.
It should be noted that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) inaugurated its offices in Central and Latin America in 2018, with the aim to build capacities, strengthen TAG.Global’s expansion strategy and maintain a strong and influential presence in every major city in the world.
