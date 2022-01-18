AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), participated in the closing ceremony of Kanz Club 2021 activities which was digitally held in conjunction with the Global Entrepreneurship Week, jointly organized by the ArabNoor Group and the Queen Rania Center for Entrepreneurship under the auspices of the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth Dr. Hussein Al Jbour.

The purpose of the event was to empower the youth in all Jordan’s governorates through innovative entrepreneurship programs to transform their ideas into real projects that serve sustainable development goals, and to help solving community problems, mainly unemployment.

During the four-day event, a number of training courses in the fields of Entrepreneurship, Companies Law, Digital Marketing and Financial Management were digitally presented for the participants by experts and specialists.

The closing ceremony was inaugurated by Mr. Fadi Daoud, executive director of TAG-KF, who affirmed the importance of the Global Entrepreneurship Week which is considered a great opportunity for all Jordanian entrepreneurs to demonstrate their creativity and innovations.

HE Dr. Hussein Al Jbour expressed the Ministry’s keenness and commitment to supporting the youth and entrepreneurs through various programs conducted by the Ministry, announcing the establishment of three-new business incubators in cooperation with UNICEF and the Jordan River Foundation to empower the underprivileged youth.

During the session Acting Director of Initiatives& Knowledge Stations at the Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, Ms. Liza Habashneh, pointed out that the general policy for entrepreneurship and the national strategic plan for the years 2021-2025 aims to create a friendly and stimulating environment for entrepreneurship in the Kingdom to overcome obstacles and to maximize the economic potential of the Jordanian entrepreneurship system and its growth.

For his part, Director of Media and Public Relations at the Crown Prince Foundation, Mr. Bashar Husban, stated that the Foundation seeks to implement HRH the Crown Prince initiatives, in accordance with specific work areas including Work Readiness, Leadership and Citizenship which aim at sharpening the youth skills, motivating them to innovate by promoting concepts of sustainable community service.

From the ArabNoor Group Advisory Board, Eng. Hani Khlaifat praised the achievements and the leading role of the youth in various sectors at the national level, referring to the role the ArabNoor played in launching several initiatives, most notably, ‘Irbid Pact to Support Entrepreneurship’ which came in line with the Royal vision and support to the entrepreneurship sector in Jordan.

Meanwhile, Director of Community Projects at ArabNoor Group, Mr. Majdi Suleiman presented a brief summary on the Kanz Club achievements, announcing winners of the entrepreneurship contest selected by the Committee; in which 5 projects out of 1700 were selected from different governorates throughout the Kingdom in the fields of health, tourism, agriculture and education.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Sofe’ project has received first place which designs and implements agricultural systems tailored to available areas in order to increase green spaces and achieve domestic self-sufficiency. The second place went to “Makaseb” project – an electronic platform connected to a wireless device installed near wastewater tanks that enables unserved individuals and organizations by sewage a system to manage wastewater safely, while the third place was for the ‘Mushroom House’ project which advocates the use of natural materials in agriculture, packaging, and other related processes, seeking to grow oyster mushroom, and to produce organic fertilizers from agricultural waste of mushrooms in Ajlun region.

The fourth place was received by ‘Hawas’ movie dubbing project, that enables visually impaired people to imagine the movie scenes more accurately while watching films in Arabic and English. ‘Taibat’ project came in the fifth place – the project uses two techniques; the first aims to cover a farm with a special agricultural fence, and the second uses Aquaponics technology in agriculture which eliminates the use of chemical pesticides.

