AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International University (TAGI-UNI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), launched the “Decision-Making Skills” training program to meet the university students’ aspirations, as well as the labor market’s needs.
The program, which will be held at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Incubator for Innovation (TAG.Incubator for Innovation), targets university students and managers at all levels of management, as well as, staff in the public and private sectors along with the NGOs.
TAGI-UNI Executive Director, Dr. Mushira Enezat, stated that the training program aims to qualify and develop decision-making skills by mastering strategic skills in administrative and organizational decision-making processes effectively to confront the problems and the challenges the institution and its staff might face.
The program, developed by experts and academics in the field of Human Resources, Decision-Making Skills, and Scientific Research, is delivered by Dr. Faisal Al Sarhan. The 25-hour training program covers theoretical and applied training courses.
At the end of the program, participants would receive a certificate of attendance; approved by the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy.
