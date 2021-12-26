AMMAN – The Middle East and North Africa Alliance for Educational Technology (MENA EdTech Alliance) and the education delegation of the Lebanon-based Professional Computer Association (PCA) hosted HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global, as the Guest of Honor at the Knowledge and Education Week organized in Expo-Dubai.

In his digitally delivered address, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh called on companies, institutions and young entrepreneurs participating in the Knowledge and Education Week activities – Expo Dubai to move from the current education method – as he described it as Al-Kuttab teaching, which is based on making kids memorize information- to technology-based learning, innovation and digital solutions.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh commended the role played by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in moving towards innovation, attracting entrepreneurial projects, entrepreneurs and start-ups, as well as providing a creativity-enabler environment to help learners move forward towards innovation-based learning attributed to its positive impact on individuals and communities alike.

He further hailed the role of the MENA EdTech Alliance represented by its President, Dr. Rabie Baalbaki, and efforts in promoting and disseminating the culture of innovative technology in Lebanon and the Arab world.

It is worth mentioning that the meeting was held in the presence of the Education Adviser in the Council of Ministers of Lebanon Ms. Heba Nashabe, as a representative of Prime Minister of Lebanon HE Mr. Najib Mikati, Head of the PCA, Mr. Rabie Baalbak, and Vice-President of the Alliance for International Partnerships and Relations Coordinator in the delegation, Ms. Nora Al-Murabi. That is in addition to a host of educational leaders, entrepreneurs and start-ups from around the world and the MENA region.

For her part, Ms. Nashabe conveyed an oral message from President Mikati to HE Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, saying: “I am pleased to deliver the greetings of Mr. Najib Mikati to Your Excellency, as well as his great love for your person, and his acknowledgement of your support to the youth and entrepreneurs, and your encouragement on innovation,” she went on to add: “Mr. Mikati is eagerly looking forward for a meeting with Your Excellency to discuss areas of common cooperation driven by those who are keen to serve the two nations’ interests and spread positive energy wherever they go.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Baalbak expressed his pleasure with the participation of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh at the Knowledge and Education Week in Expo-Dubai, noting that he is a role model for young people who seek to innovate and learn, praising the entrepreneurship and influential role Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh plays in foreseeing the present and the future.

He pointed out that the partnership and cooperation with TAG.Global would positively promote innovation and education in the Arab region, especially through networking with specialized civil society institutions.

General Coordinator of Digital Transformation Network in Lebanon (DT Network) and General Director of Sanad Lebanon, Prof. Nadim Mansouri, stressed the importance of cooperating with the Lebanese universities to support innovation, create opportunities for collaborations and develop knowledge in addition to promoting youth entrepreneurship.

It is worth mentioning that the launch of the MENA EdTech Alliance was announced during the opening of the Knowledge and Education Week event in Expo-Dubai as one of Lebanon's educational and implementing plan tools that are based mainly on modernizing and transforming the educational system in line with the current era by introducing technology at all educational stages.

