AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has inaugurated its first showroom in Yemen under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global. The opening ceremony was attended by a number of representatives from the public and the private sectors in Yemen including banks and telecommunication enterprises, in addition to many others of those interested in digital technology.

The new showroom is located at Noor Al Yemen Mall in Sana'a at Mogadishu (Sakher) Street, where all TAGTech electronic products will be displayed at competitive prices with a one-year manufacturer's warranty, plus the after-sales services program through an integrated technical support center and specialized professional cadres.

In his digitally delivered address, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the attendees and expressed his gratitude and pride in opening the first TAGTech showroom in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen. He pointed out that the inauguration of the showroom is part of TAGTech’s efforts exerted to support the Yemeni economy by providing the latest digital products including laptops, tablets, and smartphones with the highest specifications that match global brands at competitive prices for all.

For his part, TAG.Global Yemen Office Executive Director, Eng. Majed Al-Shagathah, stated that the opening of the showroom comes in line with TAGTech’s approach to expand in various countries of the world, and to deliver its electronic products to contribute to the knowledge transformation. He further announced that the new showroom is the first step for launching TAGTech smart devices in the Yemeni market, indicating that the company’s list of approved agents and retailers exceed 100 in more than 50 locations worldwide.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) started manufacturing electronic devices, at its factories in China, Egypt, and Jordan by Jordanian experts in the manufacturing and production field. So far up to more than 20 devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones are being manufactured and offered for sale worldwide.

For further information about TAGTech, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022