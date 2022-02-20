PHOTO
AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has inaugurated its first showroom in Yemen under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global. The opening ceremony was attended by a number of representatives from the public and the private sectors in Yemen including banks and telecommunication enterprises, in addition to many others of those interested in digital technology.
The new showroom is located at Noor Al Yemen Mall in Sana'a at Mogadishu (Sakher) Street, where all TAGTech electronic products will be displayed at competitive prices with a one-year manufacturer's warranty, plus the after-sales services program through an integrated technical support center and specialized professional cadres.
In his digitally delivered address, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the attendees and expressed his gratitude and pride in opening the first TAGTech showroom in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen. He pointed out that the inauguration of the showroom is part of TAGTech’s efforts exerted to support the Yemeni economy by providing the latest digital products including laptops, tablets, and smartphones with the highest specifications that match global brands at competitive prices for all.
For his part, TAG.Global Yemen Office Executive Director, Eng. Majed Al-Shagathah, stated that the opening of the showroom comes in line with TAGTech’s approach to expand in various countries of the world, and to deliver its electronic products to contribute to the knowledge transformation. He further announced that the new showroom is the first step for launching TAGTech smart devices in the Yemeni market, indicating that the company’s list of approved agents and retailers exceed 100 in more than 50 locations worldwide.
It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) started manufacturing electronic devices, at its factories in China, Egypt, and Jordan by Jordanian experts in the manufacturing and production field. So far up to more than 20 devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones are being manufactured and offered for sale worldwide.
For further information about TAGTech, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.