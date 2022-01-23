PHOTO
AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), achieved a huge sales record during its first foundation year without reporting any significant losses exceeding 25% share in some markets .
TAGTech manufactures top-class technological devices in its factories in China, Egypt and Jordan by specialized experts in the field of manufacturing and development at high specifications that meet all needs.
TAGTech is considered one of the major suppliers of electronic devices that mainly include laptops, tablets, smartphone and their accessories. Such products are retailed at many stores in Jordan such as: Smart Buy, Leaders, Military Consumer Corporation and others. They are also available in many other countries worldwide. In fact Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), started manufacturing electronic devices including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other technological devices in its factories in China which reached up to more than 20 devices so far, offered in more than 50-locations worldwide. It also has recently announced the launch of the new TAG-Phone SPECIAL, the fourth smartphone series for 2021.
For further information about TAGTech devices, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.