AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), achieved a huge sales record during its first foundation year without reporting any significant losses exceeding 25% share in some markets .

TAGTech manufactures top-class technological devices in its factories in China, Egypt and Jordan by specialized experts in the field of manufacturing and development at high specifications that meet all needs.

TAGTech is considered one of the major suppliers of electronic devices that mainly include laptops, tablets, smartphone and their accessories. Such products are retailed at many stores in Jordan such as: Smart Buy, Leaders, Military Consumer Corporation and others. They are also available in many other countries worldwide. In fact Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), started manufacturing electronic devices including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other technological devices in its factories in China which reached up to more than 20 devices so far, offered in more than 50-locations worldwide. It also has recently announced the launch of the new TAG-Phone SPECIAL, the fourth smartphone series for 2021.

For further information about TAGTech devices, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global

