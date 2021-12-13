Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Abu Dhabi University (ADU), the largest private university in the UAE, received the ‘Cloud Transformation of the Year’ award in the education category at the Cloud Accelerate Summit and Awards held in Dubai. The Summit is organized by Leap Media Solutions, publishers of CXO DX, the region’s leading content platform.

ADU received the award for its proactive efforts in adopting cloud technology and demonstrating a resilient infrastructure equipped to tackle changes and challenges through the utilization of cutting-edge technologies. Cloud platforms elevate the University’s IT services by providing seamless operations and tools.

In addition, Joseph Aninias, ADU’s Information Management and Technology Director, who led the transformation to cloud services at the University, was selected as the ‘Cloud Transformation Champion of the Year.’

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Aninias said, “Cloud technology was around even before the launch of emails. However, the factors that hinder the advancement of technology are our fear of the unknown, our unwillingness to take risks, and our fixed mindsets. At ADU, we continue to challenge ourselves and explore new horizons that will help us create innovative learning experiences and ensure digital preparedness for the future.”

ADU adopted cloud-based platforms and systems to guarantee that the community’s needs and expectations are met efficiently. Additionally, the platforms ensure the learning management system in ADU is relevant, effective, and secure. ADU strives to build a productive environment regardless of the location to empower students and faculty to stay connected with one another virtually and work efficiently from different locations.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrolment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

