Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced a new partnership with Dalhousie University (Dalhousie), a leading Canadian university renowned for its top-tier research and academic programs. ADU continues to collaborate with leading local and global academic institutes such as Dalhousie to provide students with an enriching education journey and present faculty with training and research opportunities that are in line with their career goals.

During a virtual ceremony, Professor Thomas J. Hochstettler, ADU’s Provost, and Matt Hebb, Vice-President of Government and Global Relations of Dalhousie reflected on their commitment to the partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of members from ADU’s College of Health Sciences and Dalhousie’s Faculty of Health.

The partnership will present faculty and students with opportunities to participate in research and training as part of the universities’ commitment to information sharing and knowledge exchange. The partnership is specific to the College of Health Sciences at ADU and the Faculty of Health at Dalhousie, with both parties committed to delivering excellence in science, healthcare and professional development.

ADU provides students and faculty members with access to world-class resources, facilities and funding that is geared towards impactful and transferable research that has a positive impact on the local community and beyond. As part of this collaboration, students will be able to enroll in academic programs and participate in training, joint capstone projects, and research between ADU and Dalhousie. Additionally, undergraduate students are encouraged to partake in internships, exchange programs and fellowships at the host university.

Professor Thomas J. Hochstettler said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Dalhousie University, one of Canada’s leading research institutes, to further provide our students with a well-rounded academic experience and present faculty with the opportunity to elevate their skillset. This partnership, in addition to others, will encourage our students to tackle new experiences and gain a greater understanding of their field. We are continuously exploring ways that will elevate our students’ and faculty experience and best prepare them for the career market.”

Matt Hebb said: “The establishment of this partnership with ADU is strongly aligned with Dalhousie’s Third Century Promise of expanding international academic opportunities for students, nurturing new international research networks, and thriving as a civic university with global impact. We are delighted by the shared purpose between ADU’s College of Health Sciences and Dalhousie’s Faculty of Health. There is great potential for collaborations including faculty mobility, collaborative academic programs and joint research.”

Dalhousie University was established in 1818 as a public research university in Nova Scotia, Canada, with over 21,000 students from 115 countries. Dalhousie offers more than 4,000 courses and 180-degree programs in 13 undergraduate, graduate and professional faculties. Dalhousie’s Faculty of Health is a leader and innovator within the health landscape — regionally, nationally and internationally. With over 3,000 students, 200 faculty members and 80 staff, the faculty is a health research and teaching powerhouse with wide-reaching impact. The second largest Faculty at Dalhousie, we are home to eight Schools, one College (the College of Pharmacy) and one program. The university is a member of the U15, a group of research-intensive universities in Canada.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

