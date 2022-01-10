FTSE ADX General Index replaces the ADX General Index

FTSE Russell and ADX plan to introduce new partnership indices in the future

FTSE Russell, a leading global index, data and analytics provider, announced today that it will begin providing daily index calculations on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) General Index from 10 January 2022.

The ADX indexes will transition to FTSE Russell’s index methodology, with the index names to be co-branded. The FTSE ADX General Index ('FADGI) will replace the ADX General Index (ADI), with FTSE ADX sector indices taking the place of the existing sector indices.

The FTSE ADX General Index will include all eligible companies listed on the ADX and ten sector specific indices (Consumer Discretionary, Utilities, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate, Telecommunications and Basic Materials).

FTSE Russell classifies UAE as a ‘Secondary Emerging’ market within its Global Equity Index Series (GEIS). As part of the FTSE Russell and ADX agreement, a new series of sustainable finance indices and Shariah compliant indices are also planned. FTSE Russell is committed to continued investment and innovation in the UAE and the wider region.

Arne Staal, Chief Executive Officer, FTSE Russell, said:

“ADX is an innovative and vibrant marketplace that empowers the UAE’s economy. We are delighted to work together to strengthen the country’s capital markets with open access to data, pricing and performance metrics. Our collaboration confirms FTSE Russell’s commitment to the Middle East region and we look forward to announcing a range of new benchmarks in the coming months.”

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange commented:

“Our partnership with FTSE Russell is part of ADX’s wide-ranging strategy to develop a dynamic exchange, which includes investment in state-of-the art market technology and increasing the opportunity set for investors and issuers. The new range of FTSE-ADX indexes will provide robust benchmarks and support the listing of index derivatives, ETFs other index-based products on the exchange.”

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.



FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.



For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

