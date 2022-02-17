Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport today revealed that the UAE capital registered outstanding real estate figures in 2021 with 14,958 transactions tallying to a total value of 71.5 billion dirhams, reflecting the ongoing sustainable development and attractiveness of real estate investments in Abu Dhabi.

As per the Department's real estate trading indices, the emirate's real estate sector recorded 7,262 sales transactions worth 18.2 billion dirhams and 7,696 mortgage transactions worth 53.3 billion dirhams.

With 4.1 billion dirhams in real estate transactions, Yas Island topped the list, followed by Al Reem Island in second place with 3.2 billion dirhams. With 2.5 billion dirhams, Saadiyat Island came in third, the Forest Belt Al Jarf project came in fourth with 1.1 billion dirhams, and Khalifa City came in fifth with 915 million dirhams.

H.E. Dr. Adeeb Al Afifi, Executive Director of Real Estate at DMT, highlighted that Abu Dhabi's real estate market had continued its sustainable growth. He said, "The UAE capital has recorded very positive real estate transaction indicators over the past year, which is a testament to investors' confidence in the city. We look forward to providing more distinctive and innovative services and providing periodic data and information that will undoubtedly enhance the attractiveness of the Abu Dhabi real estate market."

