PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: New self-guided audio tours to help residents and visitors discover the emirate’s off-the-beaten-track treasures and learn more about local culture and heritage have been launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), with the first 25,000 downloads of the five tours available free of charge.
Using the Voicemap app, residents and visitors alike can now explore Abu Dhabi at their own pace, through audio tours covering not only Abu Dhabi city but also Al Ain and Al Dhafra. With a wealth of content to tap into, every corner of the emirate is now within reach for intrepid, inquisitive residents who want to learn more about their home, and visitors who prefer to venture beyond the organised tour groups.
The initial five audio guides are: Abu Dhabi Skyline Tour; Modern Heritage Tour of Downtown Abu Dhabi; Al Hosn Architectural Tour; Al Ain Nature and History Tour; and the Liwa Forts Tour. The guides take users from ancient times into the present, with the freedom to explore, learn and share. The informative tours provide in-depth looks at a variety of topics and reveal fascinating insider information that is not available anywhere else.
The new audio guides will allow users to immerse themselves in the history and modern culture of Abu Dhabi in ways not previously possible. DCT Abu Dhabi expects the initiative to be popular as the diversity and beauty of the emirate will be showcased in a new way, revealing the treasures of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to wider audiences.
Getting started with the self-guided audio tours couldn’t be easier. Once the Voicemap app is downloaded, there is no need for a WiFi or 3G/5G connection. Since it is a digital experience, users can pause and pick up the tours at their own convenience.
More self-guided audio tours are already planned for other must-see attractions in the emirate in the future.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.