Abu Dhabi-UAE – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) the leading national entity for development aid, hosted a seminar for the students of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA).

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the visit focused on educating the UAE’s future government leaders and diplomats on the strategically important role ADFD plays supporting the economic and social development agendas of partner countries around the world and its foreign aid strategy.

His Excellency Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD, welcomed the delegation of faculty and students of the Academy’s Master of Arts in Humanitarian and Development Action program. The visit was led by Dr. Rikard Jalkebro, an Associate Professor at AGDA, and included the participation of several directors of the Fund’s departments. It was part of a larger program to introduce Diplomatic Academy students to the specific role of various government entities across the UAE to achieve national strategic objectives, with the ADFD discussion focused on the country’s sustainable development objectives.

H.E. Khalifa Al Qubaisi said: “The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy plays an important role readying our future diplomats and government leaders to represent the country on a global stage. This visit to the Fund’s headquarters enabled students to gain a deeper understanding for the significance of the sustainable economic development work of the ADFD in support of our partners in emerging markets worldwide over the past 50 years. ADFD’s international development activities, along with other leading national institutions, have contributed greatly to the UAE consistently ranking as one of the world’s largest foreign aid donors. The Fund is committed to continuing its efforts to support our national sustainable economic and social development objectives both locally and with partners around the world.”

Commenting on the visit, Dr. Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director-General, AGDA, said: "At AGDA, we are keen to keep our students informed about the strategic directions of the UAE, especially regarding its pivotal role in supporting the regional and global development efforts. Abu Dhabi Fund for Development represents a pioneering Emirati entity, that carries the UAE message of cooperation and building bridges with various countries around the world.

“Since the establishment of our Academy in 2014, we have been keen to provide effective training and educational programs to advance the Emirati youth capabilities, as future leaders for the UAE diplomatic and governmental fields. The launch of the Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development program aims to achieve the goals of the UAE’s foreign aid policies, by preparing generations of specialists in this sector, which is constantly increasing,” she added.

During the visit, students heard presentations on the strategy and operational activities of ADFD, as well as the Fund’s most significant achievements over the last 50 years. The students also learned about the Fund’s investments that are key to driving the growth of priority sectors that are vital to the future of the nation’s economic diversification strategy. The Fund’s Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) also educated students on its role in driving the growth of the UAE export economy and enabling national companies to be more competitive in global markets.

In 2021, AGDA introduced the Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development program, the first specialized academic program in the field of foreign aid that aims to provide students with practical skills in international sustainable development, as well as knowledge of the global trends shaping the delivery of humanitarian and developmental aid. The one-year program is designed to improve the decision-making skills of its participants and their ability to manage multicultural teams.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administering long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in more than 103 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

