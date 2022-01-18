H.E. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar:

The youth must build on our values of sustainability and pass them down from generation to generation.

Despite the tremendous progress in developing technologies to enhance energy and water efficiency, behavioural change will always be a key requirement.

Young people must act now and begin charting their path towards sustainability in order to reap opportunities in the future.

Shifting towards sustainable lifestyles enhances our ability to balance supply and demand in the long term.

Abu Dhabi:– “Sustainability is a concept with deep roots in the values of Emirati society,” asserted His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in an opening keynote at the Youth4Sustainbility (Y4S) forum, on the side lines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2022.

“The youth must build on our values of sustainability and pass them down from generation to generation,” H.E. continued. “Young people have an extraordinary ability to drive cross-generational behavioural change and set the stage for a sustainable future for the UAE and the world. Empowering the youth is a top priority for the UAE; they are poised to play a leadership role in spearheading the sustainability agenda and moving it forward on every level.”

H.E. underlined the tremendous efforts the leadership has taken to empower the youth over the years, adding that the many policies and initiatives that have been launched in the UAE count on the youth to make a notable impact on sustainability efforts in every aspect.

Speaking to a predominantly young audience, H.E. Al Marar noted the importance of driving a radical shift in community behaviours – including the youth – to balance and enhance supply-and-demand over the next few years and support Abu Dhabi and the UAE in their efforts to build a sustainable future and implement sustainability goals.

The DoE Chairman pointed out that despite the tremendous progress that has been made in developing technologies to enhance energy and water efficiency, as well as striking balance between supply and demand, behavioural change will always be a key requirement.

H.E. went on to explain the DoE’s role in leading the energy transition in Abu Dhabi and building an inspiring model for the UAE and the world. The Department strives to maintain stability and efficiency of supply and demand with a series of initiatives, such as the Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy (DSM) 2030, he asserted, before inviting the young attendees to visit the DoE pavilion at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and explore the Department’s efforts towards managing demand, as well as its approach to analysing data and developing future demand scenarios.

H.E. Al Marar called on young people to have a sense of initiative and start by changing themselves and adopting lifestyle habits that help ensure sustainability, and then move on to bigger steps that would have a significant impact on their surroundings and society as a whole. “This is how we can build a generation that believes in sustainability, and can take the reins of leadership in the future and continue to champion sustainability in the UAE,” he said.

“This generation has a tremendous opportunity to look forward to in the future by adopting sustainability in their personal and professional life,” H.E. asserted. “Sustainability has become a pillar of all future-building plans and across every sector and field.”

At the conclusion of his speech, His Excellency reaffirmed his confidence in young people and their role in promoting sustainability in the energy sector and all aspects of life. “The youth must move quickly and start, from now, to chart their path towards sustainability,” H.E. said. “The world is looking towards the youth for sustainability.”

