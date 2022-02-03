Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) has announced a new partnership with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences, to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), specifically targeting business events with more than 500 attendees.

The partnership has resulted in the creation of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau and Miral Joint Business Event Fund, a first-of-its-kind fund that aligns with the Tourism Strategy of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to synergise efforts with industry partners across different sectors aimed at attracting and generating larger meetings and inbound incentive groups to the emirate.

With global destinations increasingly bidding and attracting corporate groups by offering enhanced support, the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau and Miral Joint Business Event Fund will create a compelling proposition to attract corporate clients and will be an additional tool for local and international DMCs and meeting planners to promote the UAE capital. With the programme adopting a gradual rollout, which started on 1 January 2022, the pilot phase will focus on meetings and incentive travel only. Based on the success of these two units, conferences and exhibitions are set to join at a later stage.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of ADCEB, said: “When selecting a host city for any event activity, many factors come into play — accessibility, accommodation availability, venue capacity, meeting spaces, unique experiences and, of course, budget. In Abu Dhabi, individually, there is a lot of competition, but collectively, we have a unique proposition to target niche groups where we can offer Abu Dhabi as a lucrative option to potential clients. Looking at Yas Island, with its increased hotel occupancy and venue availability, the island is now capable of hosting events of 500 delegates or more and is a strong contender, globally, when it comes to attracting MICE events.”

Putting full force behind their bidding efforts, both ADCEB and Miral’s sales and marketing teams will pitch the emirate as a leading MICE destination, locally, regionally and globally. Leveraging stakeholder international brand hotel connections and a network of sales teams, ADCEB and Miral will join forces to strengthen sales and marketing activities, such as hosting familiarisation trips, site inspections, sales calls and hosting clients' event to promote Abu Dhabi.

Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Marketing and Destination Strategy, Miral said: “We are proud to be partnering with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau to promote Yas Island and the UAE capital as a destination of choice for MICE travellers. Our strategic vision for Yas Island has delivered a premier location for leisure, and entertainment, with 2021 seeing the addition of new world-class facilities and amenities such as Etihad Arena and three leading accommodation and hospitality offerings. This partnership will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global appeal and further attract both local and international business stakeholders.”

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Miral:

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and 10 hotels, including The WB Abu Dhabi hotel and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island located on Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Al Daqqaq, Asda’a BCW

Email: Mohammed.daqqaq@bcw-global.com

Or

Afaf El Sharkawy, Asda’a BCW

Email: Afaf.elsharkawy@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022