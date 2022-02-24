Abu Dhabi, UAE – This year’s fair will welcome 715 publishing houses and participants from 27 countries. The event will organise nearly 200 cultural events for visitors, including special activities for children and families, in addition to community initiatives that focus on reading, writing, translation, the publishing industry, literary councils and public libraries.

The Muscat International Book Fair brings together cultural bodies and publishing houses from around the world and the ALC will be using the fair to promote the Arabic language as well as to explore new ideas and forge professional partnerships with other attendees.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s booth is located in Pavilion 3A in Hall 3, offering an agenda of activations including a series of cultural seminars that highlight its latest projects and initiatives in publishing and translation.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

