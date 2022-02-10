Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading research organisation TRENDS Research & Advisory to jointly position Arabic as a leading language on the global stage.

The agreement was signed at the 53rd Cairo International Book Fair, which recently concluded at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.

ALC’s mandate is to promote the use of the Arabic language globally, helped by initiatives with partners. Abu Dhabi-based TRENDS Research & Advisory analyses opportunities and challenges at geopolitical and economic level, and to gauge the impact of the most pressing issues facing the world today.

The two entities will collaborate on scientific research, expert exchange programmes and hold joint scientific and research events, particularly those concerned with supporting, developing and advancing the Arabic language.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO and Founder of TRENDS Research & Advisory, with a number of officials from both organisations in attendance.

HE Dr. bin Tamim stressed the importance of the agreement in reinforcing the Arabic language as a leader in the fields of culture and knowledge, explaining that partnering with a prestigious research institution such as TRENDS Research & Advisory added to the Centre’s efforts to further the influence of the Arabic language at international level.

HE Dr. bin Tamim said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has an ambitious strategic mission to develop cooperation frameworks and promote joint action to support and advance the Arabic language in all fields, of which scientific research has a key role to play. This partnership with TRENDS Research & Advisory will help achieve our vision to secure the Arabic language’s leading role in the cultural, creative, and educational fields, positioning Arabic as a pillar of communication on the world stage.”

TRENDS Research & Advisory’s Dr. Al-Ali said: “This agreement with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will open wider opportunities for cooperation in the scientific and cultural fields to advance the Arabic language. It will also expand into supporting cultural and research activities, ultimately achieving our common scientific and research goals promoting joint efforts to spread the Arabic language and enhance its global positioning.”

Dr. Al-Ali praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, especially in promoting a culture of reading in the Arab community and its initiatives supporting Arabic language learners.

The MoU will facilitate the parties’ joint efforts in the large-scale promotion of Arabic around the world, with crucial research allowing for more accurate assessment and development of Arabic language curricula. The agreement also calls for cooperation in translating books and scientific papers, exchanging experts and researchers to write in publications prepared by the two parties, and to participate in their respective scientific and research events.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s signing of the MoU stems from its commitment to partner with thinktanks and research institutes that work to spread knowledge and empowerment for a more understanding and tolerant coexistence.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

