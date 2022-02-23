A strong performance across all business segments

Revenue and net profit growth of 22% and 156.3%, respectively

Proposed cash dividend of 5% (QAR 0.05 a share)

Doha – the Board of Directors of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (“Aamal”), one of the Gulf region’s leading diversified companies, today announces financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue up 22.0% to QAR 1,594.1m (2020: QAR 1,306.8m)

Gross profit up 24.8% to QAR 425.5m (2020: QAR 341.0m)

Net profit before share of net profits of associates and joint ventures 1 and fair value gains/losses on investment properties (“net underlying profit”) up 40.8% to QAR 271.5m (2020: QAR 192.9m)

Net underlying profit margins increased by 2.3 percentage points to 17.0% (2020: 14.8%)

Share of net profits from associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method decreased 19.7% to QAR 40.5m (2020: QAR 50.4m)

There were no fair value gains or losses on investment properties in 2021. There were fair value losses on investment properties of QAR 121.6m in 2020

Total Company net profit 2 up 156.3% to QAR 312.0m (2020: QAR 121.7m), with net profit attributable to Aamal equity holders up 147.3% to QAR 304.9m (2020: QAR 123.3m)

Reported earnings per share increased 147.3% to QAR 0.05 (2020: QAR 0.02)

Net capital expenditure up 56.4% to QAR 66.6m (2020: QAR 42.6m)

Gearing remains low at 4.54% (2020: 4.20%)

1 Net profit before share of net profits of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method

2 Total Company net profit is before the deduction of net profit attributable to non-controlling interests.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Aamal, commented:

“After the considerable challenges of 2020, the Board of Aamal is pleased to report a strong set of financial results for 2021. Underpinned by Aamal’s clear strategy, sustained financial strength, disciplined cost control, and resilient and diversified business model, all four of our business segments performed well at an operational level and demonstrated the Company’s ongoing ability to seize new opportunities as they arise and to adapt swiftly to evolving market demands.

Our Industrial Manufacturing subsidiaries performed very well (particularly Ci-San Trading), introducing new products, expanding production and growing the customer base. The results reported by our Trading and Distribution segment were impressive, although marginally down compared to the exceptionally strong performance recorded by the segment in 2020 when demand peaked for healthcare and pharmaceutical products and services in response to the pandemic. It is worth noting that revenue and net profit for this segment are up 10% and 6%, respectively, versus 2019. Demonstrating our commitment to innovation and operational excellence, 2021 saw a strong focus on digitalisation, particularly at Ebn Sina Medical and Aamal Medical. This innovative digitalisation has enhanced internal operations and expanded the segment’s range of IT services and products.

The Property segment’s performance reflects the opening of 50 new shops at City Center Doha, the benefit of renovation works, improved occupancy rates at Aamal Real Estate, and the elimination of negative fair value adjustments made in 2020 at the height of the pandemic restrictions. Finally, our Managed Services segment benefitted from the gradual easing of Covid-related restrictions in 2021 after the near complete closure of its operations in 2020. A particularly strong performance was recorded by Aamal Services following the award of a major contract to provide World Cup-related transportation services.

Throughout the year, we maintained our commitment to corporate governance best practice and continued to incorporate environmental, social and governance considerations at the heart of our operations. For example, Doha Cables has started supplying lead-free cables to replace the more hazardous and expensive lead sheath cables currently used, and we launched a new website which is fully accessible to all users regardless of any disability. Our partnership with the Olympic Committee to support Qatar’s Olympic Team further reflects Aamal’s ongoing commitment to our community.

Aamal’s Board of Directors is pleased to recommend a 2021 cash dividend of 5% (QAR 0.05 a share) for approval at Aamal’s Annual General Assembly Meeting which will take place on 28 March 2021.

I am proud of the contribution that Aamal has made over the years to the sustained development of the Qatari economy and I am excited by the opportunities for growth as we look to 2022 and beyond. The FIFA World Cup will this year provide a significant economic boost to both Qatar and Aamal and, together with the opportunities generated by the Qatar National Vision 2030, and under the wise leadership of our government, we expect increasing international recognition of Qatar as an attractive place to invest. These are exciting times for our country and for Aamal as we strive to continue to deliver value for all our stakeholders and shareholders.”

The full report can be read here.

ABOUT AAMAL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

Aamal is one of the Gulf region’s most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As at 22 February 2022, the Company had a market capitalisation of QAR 7.4bn (US$2.0m).

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 29 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.com.qa

