The first Saudi manufacturer and exporter of solar panels in the Kingdom, Desert Technologies, recently signed an agreement with Al Salem Johnson Controls (York), a leading provider of integrated solutions in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and Energy Solutions Services (ESCO), to supply solar panels produced by the company at its factory in Jeddah for projects implemented by Al Salem Johnson Controls in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This will stimulate the use of solar energy at the commercial and residential levels in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, the National Renewable Energy Program, and the Ministry of Energy’s plan. Which, starting from this year, allows citizens and senior consumers to build solar power plants with capacities greater than 2 MW inside their facilities and homes and export the surplus to the public electricity network according to the specifications approved by the ministry.

A statement issued by the Desert Technologies Company stated that the agreement was signed by Eng. Majed Al-Refai, Group Chief Commercial Officer for Desert Technologies, and on behalf of Al Salem Johnson Controls Mr. Maher Mousa, Executive Director of Engineering Products, Sustainability Policy and Energy Efficiency. The agreement aims to provide solar energy solutions to Al Salem Johnson Controls customers, and to build solar power plants on the roofs of residential, commercial and industrial buildings at competitive prices and world-class performance in terms of quality and safety. This partnership is based on the Desert Technologies Factory’s experiences, which keeps pace with the latest technologies used globally in the manufacture of solar panels. At the same time, it constitutes an important addition to the sustainable development process pursued by Al Salem Johnson Controls in the field of smart and sustainable homes, which rely on solar energy and the latest technologies and solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterized by cost-efficiency and lower energy consumption.

In a statement on this occasion, Eng. Majed Al-Refai said: "We are pleased with this strategic partnership with Al Salem Johnson Controls, which has a proven track record of successful investments in many important sectors. This agreement comes as a direct response to the Ministry of Energy's plan to adopt and develop the Small Solar Panel Power Station Program, issued by the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority in the Kingdom. The aim is the use of solar panels in all projects implemented by Al Salem Johnson Company”. Al-Rifai stressed: "We are committed to harnessing Desert Technologies’ expertise and capabilities to support Al Salem Johnson's drive to provide clean energy at competitive prices and reliable services to its customers, and we are pleased to expand our partnership in this field."

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Maher Moussa said: “This partnership is in line with the objectives of the National Transformation Plan and Vision 2030, and the directions of the Ministry of Energy to diversify local energy sources, and with our ambitions aimed at reducing energy consumption and expanding the use of renewable energy, especially solar energy, in the projects that we are implementing In Saudi Arabia. To provide maximum comfort with minimum energy consumption”. He stressed that the use of solar energy in homes and commercial buildings is a practical way to reduce electricity bills, help reduce carbon emissions, and raise the market value of real estate.

Desert Technologies (DT) is a global platform for sustainable development including investment development & management and an engineering, procurement and construction platform for large-scale renewable energy projects. It is committed to building a future of sustainable and environmentally responsible energy generation for Global Economic and population growth. DT’s approach is to combine public benefit and private investment, with the vision of achieving a renewable energy industry that is both a social good and financially compelling. Its portfolio exceeds 210 million USD in projects, with an additional 1.4 billion USD in the pipeline. Desert Technologies is pushing ahead with PV manufacturing in KSA. The company plans to bring 1 GW of cell and module capacity online by the end of 2023, and to extend this to 3 GW by 2026.

