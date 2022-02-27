The 88-year-old patient suffered from pulmonary edema for over a year and was admitted to IMC multiple times in the past month as his condition worsened with time. Preliminary diagnosis revealed a particular heart-valve related defect called ‘Aortic Valve Stenosis’ and the solution for such case normally requires

valve replacement by open heart surgery.

The patient had a previous career in medicine, but after years of inactivity in the field, he thought replacing the heart valve would require a serious high-risk cardiac operation, so considering his age and poor health condition, he rejected the whole idea of treatment.

In a comforting and positive meeting with Dr. Seraj Abualnaja, Consultant Cardiologist, and Interventional Cardiology Chairman of Cardiac Center, and Dr. Amr Bannan, Interventional Cardiology Consultant, the patient was well informed of the non-surgical operation and the safe cutting-edge technologies available at IMC. He was strongly recommended to replace the valve so he could gain back his natural moving ability as he felt tired after each minimal activity. Dr. Seraj also informed the patient that by having this operation, he would be making fewer hospital visits as the root cause of his worsening condition would be eliminated.

After a full brief on the operation and the modern methodology used at IMC, the patient agreed to undergo the operation with confidence and was later admitted to the operation room.

After a CT scan was done, doctors noticed that, in addition to the valve defect, the Aortic valve was placed horizontally – a rare case in comparison with regular medical cases where a human Aortic valve is placed vertically. Consequently, this scenario formed an additional challenge in the valve replacement process during operation.

The operation team included Dr. Seraj Abualnaja, and Dr. Amr Bannan, Consultants, Interventional Cardiology, backed up by the Anesthesiology, Nursing, and Cardiac Cath teams. Despite all challenges, doctors were able to successfully replace the valve thanks to their expertise and the modern medical technology and equipment made available at IMC. After recovery, the patient left IMC and returned home safe and sound.

For the patient, this medical achievement at IMC was life-transforming. By having a newly replaced heart valve, he is now allowed to seek medical care for other health issues he was diagnosed with such as Prostate Cancer – something he could not do in the past. Thanks to IMC, the patient is now undergoing treatment with a strong heart and is on his way to recovery.

