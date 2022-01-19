Dubai, UAE: A new era of on demand clean energy is to launch in the UAE, bringing renewable power to where it is needed through a new joint venture, HYPR. The new venture is formed by the leading on-demand refuelling and vehicle services company, CAFU, the largest regional distributed solar energy company, SirajPower, and climate impact investor, Creek.

Through the venture, HYPR will launch its on demand energy systems using innovative battery storage across the UAE . This innovation will mark the first-of-its-kind solution in the region using transportable lithium ion batteries providing customers with a reliable and cost-effective alternative to diesel generators.

HYPR will bring together a range of key strengths from each organisation involved in the partnership. The battery storage systems used by HYPR will be developed by SirajPower, a Creek portfolio company with over 200 solar sites across the UAE. The new company will also benefit from CAFU’s on demand customer-centric approach combined with it's unique routing capabilities and operational expertise in optimizing B2B deliveries, to develop an efficient and seamless customer experience. HYPR will use its own balance sheet to invest in the battery modules so customers can be offered a pay-as-you-go model with no up-front capital requirements.

This venture marks another step forward in providing renewable energy solutions as an alternative to polluting diesel generators. With the UAE hosting COP28 in 2023 and demonstrating its leadership globally in reducing carbon emmisions, investing in and developing measures to tackle the effects of climate change through the UAE’s National Climate Plan, this joint venture will contribute to this important agenda by offering a more sustainable energy source.

Rashid Al-Ghurair, Founder & CEO, CAFU said “As a responsible business, contributing towards a sustainable world is very important to us, and we are committed to developing and supporting disruptive solutions that will help mitigate the impact on our environment. Bringing together CAFU, SirajPower and Creek, this venture will bring a new innovative on-demand solution to the market that provides a green and sustainable energy source, thereby committing to meaningful action to help enable a carbon neutral future. In our endeavours to become a fuel agnostic company, it is collaborations such as HYPR that will accelerate sustainable future to become a reality today.”

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of Creek and Co-Founder of SirajPower said “This joint platform will help improve and address some of the recurring challenges experienced by businesses in the construction and industrial sectors when connection to the grid is not a viable option. SirajPower’s successful Solar-as-a-Service model for decentralized solar projects will be adapted to Hypr’s On-demand Solar Energy Systems. Through the partnership, we are introducing a fully financed energy storage solution using mobile systems to help customers generate savings and reduce their carbon footprint. As an end-to-end solar service provider, we want to support business through their transition to clean energy.”

About CAFU

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global fuel delivery and vehicle services platform. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to their customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Ranked number one in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refuelling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android and iOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com

About SirajPower

SirajPower, a Creek Capital portfolio company, is the regional leader in distributed solar energy. SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining development, financing, construction, and operation of solar rooftops and carports. Since its inception in 2015, SirajPower has grown to over 100 employees with 100 MWp portfolio of financed solar assets spread over 600,000 sqm. With 200 buildings under operations and maintenance, SirajPower is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion reducing over 80,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

For more information on SirajPower, please visit: www.sirajpower.com

About Creek

Creek is a Dubai based climate impact investor. We invest in sustainable, decentralized infrastructure to help individuals, companies and communities maximize savings and reduce their carbon footprint. At Creek we focus on two verticals: Energy Transition and Circular Economy. We establish new ventures or acquire platform companies that promote sub-sectors under each vertical. Our portfolio companies harness technology and finance to create a world where zero emissions and zero waste targets are not only possible, but profitable. Where climate and capitalism are aligned. A world where zero becomes positive.

For more information on Creek please visit: www.creekcapital.com

