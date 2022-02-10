Dubai: 8th African Islamic Finance Summit (AIFS) will convene in The Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, The Gambia on 23 March 2022 with two-days post event workshop. The purpose of this event is to explore untapped African financial market for Socio-Economic Benefits of the region. This summit will provide a platform to African think-tank to discuss innovative financial inclusion strategies for more development in Africa. AIFS will be held with Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, The Gambia. The supporters for this event are Heeno International, Microinsurance Network Africa, MicroLab Association, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Palestinian Banking Institute, London School of Social and Management Sciences, Centre of Islamic Finance, Compliance and Advice, and The Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. The Media Partners for this event are Financial IT, IFING-Media, Islamic Finance Weekly, and MicroCapital.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal Chief Executive Officer AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics-United Arab Emirates organizer of this event mentioned that he is very optimistic about the future of Islamic finance industry in Africa. African countries are facing lot of challenges for the development of people social and Economics lives, their economies are just on the way to growth. This is the right time to take sound financial decisions with Islamic Finance concepts for building their financial policies not only at institutional level but for state. He is very convinced about African leaders that they are moving in right direction for the development of the region and they will consider significance of Islamic financial system for their socio-economic objectives.

The agenda of this event is about brief introduction of Islamic finance from historical development, regulatory challenges, and opportunities. It will describe how Islamic financial system play role for financial inclusion, Shariah compliance governance and framework, and for the implementation of Shariah audit system to regulate Islamic Financial industry. It will highlight the investment opportunities and significance of Islamic Capital Market and will discuss its need for African Financial Industry growth. AIFS will also recognize the role of Gambian Financial Institutions for the development of Islamic financial system through Shariah compliant avenues.

So far AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics has organized the African Islamic Finance Summit in Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius & Tanzania. Now we are going to organize this mega conference in Gambia. This conference is the gathering of financial industries like Banking, Insurance, Islamic Microfinance, Funds Management, Agri/Rural Finance, Regulatory Authorities, Government bodies, Ministries, NGO’s, Donor Agencies and Academia. We always involve Ministries of respective countries in this event as a guest of honors. Last year we organized this conference in Tanzania and our Chief Guest was H.E. Mr. Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Retired President of Republic of Tanzania.

About AlHuda CIBE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last seventeen years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Finance industry. For further Details please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

