To Tweet this news, copy paste the following: 60 days of ‘Reimagining Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai: < https://bit.ly/3IPiga9>

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today announced it welcomed approximately 60,000 visitors at its state-of-the-art pavilion offering a unique, immersive experience in line with its theme to ‘Reimagine Energy’ in the first 60 days of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The pavilion, providing a strategic platform to facilitate business collaborations, received delegates from the French and American pavilions.

Aligning with Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme, ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’, and organisation’s partnership philosophy, the ENOC pavilion features ‘The Hive’, a dedicated space for stakeholders to engage in finding solutions to the industry’s unanswered questions.

The Group also hosted over 500 students from across 24 different schools in the UAE to inspire the next generation through showcasing the role of energy in the past, present and future. Students ranging from KG1 up until Grade 11 visited the pavilion so far to view energy through the lens of personal connection whilst gaining inspiring insights on partnering to shape the future of energy.

During the 50th Jubilee celebrations from December 2-4, ENOC received members from 26 international delegations including, The Vatican, Brazil, Finland, Paraguay, and Jamaica.

The ENOC pavilion also received international delegations from Japan, Uganda, Somalia and Colombia.

To date, the world’s first LEED platinum certified Service Station of the Future at the site supported the logistical needs of Expo 2020’s Dubai fleet.

ENOC Group’s pavilion will be open from 10AM to 10PM throughout the Expo 2020 Dubai period, taking visitors on a journey that explains the role of energy.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations includes automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies and best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021