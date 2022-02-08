Muscat : In a strategic move that is aimed at enhancing its portfolio of products and services for customers, ahlibank has recently signed an agreement with Talabat , the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce App, to provide special discounts for purchases made through the App.

The six-month long collaboration will offer credit card holders of ahlibank a discount of 50% on orders made through the App. Scheduled to run the third week of each month from January, 2022 to June, 2022. The promotion will be open for all customers making purchases using their credit cards. This initiative will enable the Bank to meet specific requirements of its customers, as part of its strategic approach to widen their access to a host of products and services that it offers.

Commenting on this new partnership, Mr. Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, said, “We are always keen to communicate with our customers and take advantage of their feedback and suggestions. We are constantly studying market trends, which has been reflected in a number of initiatives and offers that we have launched over the past period. This new offer, which targets the category of ahlibank’s credit cardholders, approves our belief in the importance of keeping up with customers’ needs and lifestyle, as the world is currently witnessing a marked shift towards digital services that ensure security, low cost and speed of delivery.”

“This campaign reflects our focus on expanding the Bank's growth by signing agreements with partners from different sectors. Through our collaboration with Talabat, one of the leading delivery companies in the Gulf, we aim to enhance the comfort of our customers and help them reach the greatest amount of advanced services and products,” he added.

Under the collaboration agreement, ahlibank customers can avail a discount of up to RO 10 for each order made through the Talabat App. The discounted amount will be absorbed by the Bank, as it is a BIN (Bank Identification Number) based campaign with auto-apply discount on the checkout page of Talabat.

Pointing out that the campaign truly reflects the Bank’s determination to increase its footprints in the market, Mr. Al Balushi stated: “We are making great efforts at ahlibank to provide products and services that enhance the value-adds to customers, especially retail. This offer aims to encourage customers to use digital platforms for their safety, thereby enhancing their confidence in their chosen bank. It helps us consolidate our position in the market, paving the way for our ultimate goal of strong and sustainable growth.”

ahlibank offers a wide portfolio of innovative banking products and services to its customers. For more information about the new offer, customers can contact Ahli Connect at 24577177.

