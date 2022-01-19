In line with its commitment to diversity and inclusion, 3M (NYSE:MMM) is discussing sustainability in the context of gender equality at the 2022 Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Annual Forum titled ‘Energy Access for All: Empowering Women to Accelerate Sustainable Development’. The event, which is taking place as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) today, will see 3M’s Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Gayle Schueller, discussing the unique challenges and opportunities in actioning climate change, and the role women will play to supercharge the global economy.

The WiSER Forum and ADSW is bringing together heads of state, policymakers, business leaders and technology pioneers to deliver action across three key areas: Global Collaboration & Leadership, Economic Development, and Technology & Innovation.

Commenting on the importance of empowering female sustainability leaders, Gayle Schueller, 3M Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer said, “At 3M, we believe that women's voices are vital in the fight against climate change because they are uniquely positioned to be changemakers. Women see first-hand the impact on their communities and can provide valuable insights on holistic ways to adapt to our changing environment.”

3M has a strong history of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and recently achieved Scope 1 and 2 absolute emissions levels that are more than 70% below a 2002 baseline. While continuing to drive immediate progress on these and its other existing sustainability commitments, 3M is currently focused on broadening its positive impact through cross-sector collaboration and its partnership with the United Nations Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“At 3M, we understand that climate change impacts businesses, our communities and our families. It is for this reason that we work together to drive change in pursuit to preserve the environment and improve lives,” said Laszlo Svinger, Vice President & Managing Director 3M Middle East & Africa. “It is important to continue to empower women in sustainability as we strive to achieve 50% reduction of carbon emissions in our business operation by 2030. Together with our Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, we are pleased to add value to discussions taking place at the WiSER Forum today.”

The 2022 WiSER Annual Forum at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is promoting new thinking, viable solutions and lasting collaboration that will empower the present and future generations of female sustainability leaders. The event will lead a critically important discussion on key issues influencing female empowerment in relation to equitable clean energy access, while exploring the gender-focused solutions to potentially achieving the United Nations’ target of universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy by 2030.

3M is committed to a science-based, collaborative approach to solving shared global challenges and improving lives. To learn more about the company’s sustainability efforts, visit 3M.com/sustainability and view 3M's 2021 Sustainability Report.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022