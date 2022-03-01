UAE, Abu Dhabi: The competition aims to promote and preserve Emirati cultural and heritage activities handed down by our ancestors and enhance awareness of how camels produce milk for the benefit of society and in support of camel owners take advantage of the huge market for camels and camel milk products.

300 camels from the UAE and GCC countries will be taking part in this competition and the terms of participation are that all camels should have given birth very recently and have undergone the pre-health checkup tests between February 27th and March 1st to be able to take part of the contest to win AED 300,000.

The camels will be milked during the mornings and evenings by the owner of the camel or whoever he/she delegates, and the camel milk will be measured directly in front of the judging panel with the total amount of milk produced by each camel recorded in a daily register.

Thirty prizes will be awarded for the 3 camel categories of Al Majahim, Locals and Open, with 10 awards in each category. The winner of first place in each round will receive a cash prize of AED 300,000, the second place prize will be AED 200,000 and the third place AED 100,000, with the rest of the prizes distributed between the ten first places in the competition.

