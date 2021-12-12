PHOTO
Sharjah : The fascination and nostalgia for vintage cars has not died down, as was evident at the family-friendly Sharjah Events Festival where a collection of classic and vintage cars attracted the attention of both the general public and classic car enthusiasts.
Organised by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the nearly one dozen collection of cars on display offered an insight into automobile history of the mid-to-late 20th century and highlighted the technical achievements of this period.
The most eye-catching was a black Chevrolet Nova (1969) with blue flame prints on its body while the oldest on display was a 1948 Chevrolet 1300 truck. A white Austin Mini Cooper (1969) stood out for its compact size, amid the larger size cars on display.
Other notable cars on display included a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado Suburban and a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle. Two Mercedes classic cars dating to 1972 and 1989, a 1984 Cadillac limousine and a Nissan GT were among the other masterpieces on show.
