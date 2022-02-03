The outlook for the GCC region looks optimistic for many reasons, according to Dino Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income at Franklin Templeton. He believes it may even be the best emerging market to shield portfolios from currency volatility or the threat of rising inflation.

Before we look toward the new year and what it may bring, perhaps it is worth taking some time to look back on 2021 and the things that were top of mind for us then. As American poet and activist Maya Angelou once said, “you can’t really know where you are going until you can see where you have been.”

Coming into 2021, we were worried that interest rates were too low, and perhaps markets were underestimating growth expectations. We were confident growth and oil prices would be supportive for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)1 credit spreads, and we were outright bullish on structural reform. We were concerned with valuations—already rich in some sectors—and did see this as possibly leading to heightened volatility. Lastly, and obviously, we cited the virus as an ongoing risk, though we viewed its impact as diminishing.

So where did we land? As we look at the state of the world today, growth delivered in spades, but it was more uneven than predicted. Some emerging markets underperformed, perhaps the result of policy missteps (such as China or Turkey), or a delay in vaccination rollout. Risk assets performed well, and while valuations are still full, we see dispersion across and within markets, potentially creating some opportunity. Interest rates ended marginally higher, which is surprising given the growth in the United States, higher inflation prints and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) pivot on monetary policy.

Structural reform in the GCC continues to surprise to the upside, with the most recent announcements around the UAE’s 50th anniversary particularly encouraging. The rebound in oil prices certainly helped a lot, with meaningful improvements to budgets, current accounts and sovereign bond issuance.

The key global risks we think investment managers must contend with are:

Omicron, and potential for serious slowdown

Fed policy, and potential for error

Supply-chain issues and inflation expectations

Valuations

The key transmission channels to our markets are through interest rates, oil prices and tourism receipts.

Our views and positioning are conservative, but not necessarily consensus.

On COVID-19, we continue to think—despite the latest Omicron surge—economies will continue to open and acclimate to evolving health protocols. Vaccinations and boosters should help keep hospitalization and deaths low. In addition, this latest strain, while apparently much more contagious, is also reportedly less virulent. In this way, it may provide added immunity against future strains while also limiting economic impact. We think demand for oil will remain, as will demand for products and services.

Still, the risk of a more threatening new mutation cannot be excluded, so we believe any strategy must accommodate potential increases in volatility and the need for liquidity (such as maintaining higher cash balances).

Interest rates and inflation are also less certain and carry much more risk for fixed income investors. While a gradual, tempered adjustment in interest rates that accommodates current valuations and softly moderates growth and inflation is possible, it is a big ask.

We see real rates in the United States today at -1.1% and close to a five-year low, inconsistent with the strength of growth and inflation. Even with Omicron clouding short-term forecasts, an adjustment in real rates seems probable.

Mathematically, the adjustment may come from higher nominal rates, or lower inflation expectations, or both. Time of course will tell, but in the short term, nominal rates look vulnerable, while over the next few quarters, new inflation data could change expectations significantly. Improvements in supply chains, a pickup in capital expenditures and easing of commodity price pressure should be supportive.

Given the significant risks volatility and interest rates present, in our view, a thoughtful hedging strategy, focused on real rates and duration exposure, is warranted.

With respect to valuations, we are fairly constructive, and on a relative basis, bullish. Spreads for GCC credit, on average, are at the low end of historical norms and warrant caution, but these averages, like stock valuations, are skewed by very high-quality issuers and mask quite a bit of dispersion between rating categories, sectors and countries. As such, we see opportunities for investment.

With oil prices comfortably above US$70 per barrel, oil producers see immediate benefits to their budget and export revenues. For many countries, this also often translates to increased government investments and improved growth outlooks.

We believe the GCC region is particularly well placed because it is still a high-quality emerging market, its bonds are denominated in US dollars, and strength in oil prices may serve to insulate it from inflationary risks. In our view, the GCC is among the best emerging markets to shield portfolios from currency volatility or the threat of rising inflation. When combining these structural characteristics with an impressive reform agenda that is tackling economic, social and environmental challenges at a rapid pace, we believe the relative performance of GCC assets should be material.

The GCC market has grown considerably over the past few years, and our outlook is for this growth to continue. US$120 billion in issuance and 20%-30% of emerging market sovereign dollar issuance is certainly possible. There will likely be some decline in sovereign issuance with improved budgets, but healthier growth and massive renewable energy targets should fuel additional corporate and energy issuance.

While we are cautious near term in 2022, we are constructive on our outlook as the year progresses, and outright bullish for GCC bonds long term—particularly relative to other fixed income sectors and asset classes. Setting aside the potential risks associated with interest rate volatility and inflation, assuming it is possible to hedge against the worst outcomes, regional economic forecasts are strong in absolute and relative terms, and policy and structural reforms are very supportive of these markets.

Geopolitics is the significant risk to this forecast. Despite meaningful de-escalation in tensions over the past 18 months, from normalizing ties with Israel, ending the Qatari embargo, and restarting negotiations with Iran, the risk of a setback remains. Theatres in Yemen or Lebanon, or shipping route disruptions, could pull regional and global superpowers back into the region, even if reluctantly. However, we are cautiously optimistic the region will continue to trend toward constancy.

-Ends-

What Are the Risks?

All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Investments in foreign securities involve special risks including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Investments in emerging markets, of which frontier markets are a subset, involve heightened risks related to the same factors, in addition to those associated with these markets’ smaller size, lesser liquidity and lack of established legal, political, business and social frameworks to support securities markets. Because these frameworks are typically even less developed in frontier markets, as well as various factors including the increased potential for extreme price volatility, illiquidity, trade barriers and exchange controls, the risks associated with emerging markets are magnified in frontier markets. To the extent a strategy focuses on particular countries, regions, industries, sectors or types of investment from time to time, it may be subject to greater risks of adverse developments in such areas of focus than a strategy that invests in a wider variety of countries, regions, industries, sectors or investments.

Any companies and/or case studies referenced herein are used solely for illustrative purposes; any investment may or may not be currently held by any portfolio advised by Franklin Templeton. The information provided is not a recommendation or individual investment advice for any particular security, strategy, or investment product and is not an indication of the trading intent of any Franklin Templeton managed portfolio.

Important Legal Information

This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax advice. This material may not be reproduced, distributed or published without prior written permission from Franklin Templeton.

The views expressed are those of the investment manager and the comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as at publication date and may change without notice. The underlying assumptions and these views are subject to change based on market and other conditions and may differ from other portfolio managers or of the firm as a whole. The information provided in this material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region or market. There is no assurance that any prediction, projection or forecast on the economy, stock market, bond market or the economic trends of the markets will be realised. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount that you invested. Past performance is not necessarily indicative nor a guarantee of future performance. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.

Any research and analysis contained in this material has been procured by Franklin Templeton for its own purposes and may be acted upon in that connection and, as such, is provided to you incidentally. Data from third party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and Franklin Templeton (“FT”) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. Although information has been obtained from sources that Franklin Templeton believes to be reliable, no guarantee can be given as to its accuracy and such information may be incomplete or condensed and may be subject to change at any time without notice. The mention of any individual securities should neither constitute nor be construed as a recommendation to purchase, hold or sell any securities, and the information provided regarding such individual securities (if any) is not a sufficient basis upon which to make an investment decision. FT accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user.

Products, services and information may not be available in all jurisdictions and are offered outside the U.S. by other FT affiliates and/or their distributors as local laws and regulation permits. Please consult your own financial professional or Franklin Templeton institutional contact for further information on availability of products and services in your jurisdiction.

Issued in the U.S. by Franklin Distributors, LLC, One Franklin Parkway, San Mateo, California 94403-1906, (800) DIAL BEN/342-5236, franklintempleton.com – Franklin Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, is the principal distributor of Franklin Templeton U.S. registered products, which are not FDIC insured; may lose value; and are not bank guaranteed and are available only in jurisdictions where an offer or solicitation of such products is permitted under applicable laws and regulation.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional, intergovernmental political and economic union with member countries Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022