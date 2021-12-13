Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- As part of our continued commitment to improving how our customers connect virtually, Zoom is proud to announce that the Zoom Apps Fund has completed its second batch of investments into Zoom’s developer ecosystem.

These investment efforts are part of a $100 million global venture fund conceived to support Zoom Apps and partners building apps and integrations on the Zoom Developer Platform. We are thrilled to now support more than 25 Zoom Apps Fund portfolio companies in their pursuit of building remarkable solutions with Zoom.

“The Zoom developer ecosystem continues to be critical for innovating how Zoom users connect, collaborate, and get more done together,” said Colin Born, Head of Zoom Ventures. “We’re extremely proud to fund these partners so they can continue to develop high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of Zoom users around the world.”

Latest Zoom Apps Fund portfolio companies

The second batch of investments features 13 companies building solutions for an array of use cases, including Collaboration & Productivity, Gaming & Team Activities, Health & Wellness, Meeting Intelligence & Sales Enablement, and Interview Management & Virtual Events.

Collaboration & Productivity

Allo is a collaborative whiteboard app built for remote and hybrid teams, enabling colleagues to be engaged and aligned as if they were in the same meeting room.

is a collaborative whiteboard app built for remote and hybrid teams, enabling colleagues to be engaged and aligned as if they were in the same meeting room. co powers collaborative virtual meetings and events, combining Zoom meetings, document-sharing, livestreams, recordings, breakouts, whiteboards, and more, all in intuitive and customizable virtual campuses.

powers collaborative virtual meetings and events, combining Zoom meetings, document-sharing, livestreams, recordings, breakouts, whiteboards, and more, all in intuitive and customizable virtual campuses. Grain is the easiest way to record, transcribe, and edit Zoom meeting videos. Instantly clip moments and organize the voice of the customer in one searchable shared workspace for the whole team.

is the easiest way to record, transcribe, and edit Zoom meeting videos. Instantly clip moments and organize the voice of the customer in one searchable shared workspace for the whole team. Mio is the leading chat interoperability solution. Mio enables Zoom Chat users to collaborate with colleagues and external contacts who use Microsoft Teams, Slack, or Webex.

Gaming & Entertainment

Dive is a remote culture app that increases employee engagement by making virtual meetings interactive, engaging… and fun.

is a remote culture app that increases employee engagement by making virtual meetings interactive, engaging… and fun. Funomena makes games for emerging platforms, with a recent focus on fashion, dance, music, and collaborative play.

makes games for emerging platforms, with a recent focus on fashion, dance, music, and collaborative play. Hermis helps solve the challenge of distributed workforce employee engagement with deeply integrated virtual applications customized for all occasions that can be used independently or with your existing video conferencing platform.

Health & Wellness

Moxie is everybody's home for fitness. Moxie's technology powers hybrid fitness, enabling consumers to work out with coaches virtually and in person, without compromise.

is everybody's home for fitness. Moxie's technology powers hybrid fitness, enabling consumers to work out with coaches virtually and in person, without compromise. Wellness Coach is a digital health platform offering hundreds of coaches for 1:1 and group coaching, tools for team wellness, and over 3,000 on-demand wellness sessions for holistic well-being.

Meeting Intelligence & Sales Enablement

Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that automates important tasks throughout the meeting's lifecycle, like preparing agendas, transcribing and summarizing notes, updating the CRM, and providing coaching insights.

is an AI meeting assistant that automates important tasks throughout the meeting's lifecycle, like preparing agendas, transcribing and summarizing notes, updating the CRM, and providing coaching insights. Second Nature helps teams increase sales productivity, making sure all reps are sales-ready through practice, feedback, and certification of any sales conversation, with Jenny, the AI coach.

PeopleOps and Product Experience

BuildBetter gives your product research superpowers. We've built the fastest product research tool to manage, organize, and share insights from things like your user interviews.

gives your product research superpowers. We've built the fastest product research tool to manage, organize, and share insights from things like your user interviews. Clovers is the intelligent interview platform that uses human and conversational intelligence to accelerate hiring, uncover bias, and put the right people in the right role — every time.

Our first batch of investments, announced in August 2021, featured more than a dozen portfolio companies building solutions for Collaboration & Productivity, Community & Charity, DE&I & PeopleOps, and Gaming & Entertainment. Read more about these companies and their solutions in our blog announcement.

We are inspired by your innovation, and we thank you for letting Zoom be a part of your story!

About Zoom Apps

Zoom Apps are custom-developed in-product apps for before, during, and after your meetings. Want to experience these apps for yourself? Be sure to update your Zoom client to the most recent version to enjoy all that Zoom Apps has to offer.

About the Zoom Apps Fund

The Zoom Apps Fund is actively investing in our developer ecosystem and looking for developers who want to build solutions that will become core to how Zoom customers meet, communicate, and collaborate.

All Zoom Apps and many applications created on the Zoom Developer Platform live on the Zoom App Marketplace, which serves as the leading source for building, discovering, and distributing apps and integrations using our developer solutions.

For more information and to apply for funding, please visit the Zoom Apps Fund page and complete our application.

About the Zoom Developer Platform

The Zoom Developer Platform enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to easily build apps and integrations that use Zoom’s video-based communications solutions, or integrate Zoom’s core technology into their products and services, with opportunities for co-marketing, discovery, and distribution. Developers can request access to a collection of developer solutions, including our Meeting SDK and Video SDK, APIs, and more. And be sure to sign up for our developer notifications, including updates to Zoom Apps’ general availability for all developers.

