Muscat : Assessing the needs of its customers to continue providing them with offers that provide added benefits, ahli islamic has announced a cashback reward of 10% of up to RO 500 when transferring monthly salary of at least RO 1,000 with the bank. Once the monthly salary has been transferred to ahli islamic, all current and new Omani customers and expatriates will be eligible to receive a one-time cash reward.

The offer is part of the Bank's initiatives to enhance its services and products, maximizing benefits for its customers, within a framework that conforms to the Islamic-sharia’h principles. Through its new salary transfer campaign, which will run for two months starting January 2022, ahli islamic aims to provide its customers with Islamic banking products and services that suit the ever-evolving choices of today’s customer.

Mr. Yousuf bin Salim Al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli Islamic said, “Islamic banking has recently become increasingly popular among Oman’s new workforce, which is characterized by being more aware, and decisive of their choices. Clearly, the trend is attributed to customer’s awareness of the benefits offered by Islamic banks. With our current promotion, we aim to enhance our valued customers' experience, whether by giving them advantage of this offer or through the various offers and programs designed for them.”

“The Bank's cashback reward to its salary transfer customers is an exclusive opportunity that allows customers to make a wise choice and invest their money in line with their conviction. It also serves the national priority of financial inclusion among the community, especially among youth,” he added.

ahli islamic is committed to ensuring that its innovative offers with Sharia’h-compliant products and services are catered throughout the Sultanate. Based on the principle of honesty and transparency, the Bank offers end-to-end Sharia’h-compliant banking solutions to retail, SME and corporate clients.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022