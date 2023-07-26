Global economies have shown near-term resilience amid persistent challenges. However, global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3 percent in both 2023 and 2024, says an IMF report.

While the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in the April 2023, it remains weak by historical standards, says the latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

The rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024. Underlying (core) inflation is projected to decline more gradually, and forecasts for inflation in 2024 have been revised upward.

RECOVERY AFTER COVID

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in May that it no longer considers Covid-19 to be a “global health emergency.” Supply chains have largely recovered, and shipping costs and suppliers’ delivery times are back to pre-pandemic levels. But forces that hindered growth in 2022 persist. Inflation remains high and continues to erode household purchasing power.

Policy tightening by central banks in response to inflation has raised the cost of borrowing, constraining economic activity. Immediate concerns about the health of the banking sector have subsided, but high interest rates are filtering through the financial system, and banks in advanced economies have significantly tightened lending standards, curtailing the supply of credit.

The impact of higher interest rates extends to public finances, especially in poorer countries grappling with elevated debt costs, constraining room for priority investments. As a result, output losses compared with prepandemic forecasts remain large, especially for the world’s poorest nations.

RESILIENT Q1

Despite these headwinds, global economic activity was resilient in the first quarter of 2023, with that resilience driven mainly by the services sector, the outlook said.

The slowdown is concentrated in advanced economies, where growth will fall from 2.7 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent this year and remain subdued at 1.4 percent next year. The euro area, still reeling from last year’s sharp spike in gas prices caused by the war, is set to decelerate sharply.

By contrast, growth in emerging markets and developing economies is still expected to pick-up with year-on-year growth accelerating from 3.1 percent in 2022 to 4.1 percent this year and next.

This average, however, masks significant differences between countries, with emerging and developing Asia growing strongly at 5.3 percent this year, while many commodity producers will suffer from a decline in export revenues.

MIDDLE EAST GROWTH TO FALL

Growth in the Middle East and Central Asia is projected to decline from 5.4 percent in 2022 to 2.5 percent in 2023, with a downward revision of 0.4 percentage point, mainly attributable to a steeper-than-expected growth slowdown in Saudi Arabia, from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 1.9 percent in 2023, a negative revision of 1.2 percentage points.

The downgrade for Saudi Arabia for 2023 reflects production cuts announced in April and June in line with an agreement through OPEC+ (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Russia and other non-OPEC oil exporters), whereas private investment, including from “giga-project” implementation, continues to support strong non-oil GDP growth.

In the United States, growth is projected to slow from 2.1 percent in 2022 to 1.8 percent in 2023, then slow further to 1.0 percent in 2024. For 2023, the forecast has been revised upward by 0.2percentage point, on account of resilient consumption growth in the first quarter, a reflection of a still-tight labour market that has supported gains in real income and a rebound in vehicle purchases.

TRADE IMPACT

World trade growth is expected to decline from 5.2 percent in 2022 to 2.0 percent in 2023, before rising to 3.7 percent in 2024, well below the 2000–19 average of 4.9 percent. The decline in 2023 reflects not only the path of global demand, but also shifts in its composition toward domestic services, lagged effects of US dollar appreciation -- which slows trade owing to the widespread invoicing of products in US dollars -- and rising trade barriers.

These forecasts are based on a number of assumptions, including those regarding fuel and non-fuel commodity prices and interest rates. Oil prices rose by 39 percent in 2022 and are projected to fall by about 21 percent in 2023, reflecting the slowdown in global economic activity.

Non-services sectors, including manufacturing, have shown weakness, and high-frequency indicators for the second quarter point to a broader slowdown in activity. Amid softening consumption of goods, heightened uncertainties regarding the future geoeconomic landscape, weak productivity growth, and a more challenging financial environment, firms have scaled back investment in productive capacity, the report said.

Gross fixed capital formation and industrial production have slowed sharply or contracted in major advanced economies, dragging international trade and manufacturing in emerging markets with them. International trade and indicators of demand and production in manufacturing all point to further weakness.

CHINA LOSING STEAM

Following a reopening boost, China’s recovery is losing steam. Manufacturing activity and consumption of services in China rebounded at the beginning of the year when Chinese authorities abandoned their strict lockdown policies; net exports contributed strongly to sequential growth in February and March as supply chains normalised and firms swiftly put backlogs of orders into production.

Nonetheless, continued weakness in the real estate sector is weighing on investment, foreign demand remains weak, and rising and elevated youth unemployment (at 20.8 percent in May 2023) indicates labor market weakness. High-frequency data through June confirm a softening in momentum into the second quarter of 2023.

Assumptions regarding global interest rates have been revised upward, reflecting actual and signaled policy tightening by major central banks since April. The Federal Reserve and Bank of England are now expected to raise rates by more than assumed in the April 2023 WEO -- to a peak of about 5.6 percent in the case of the Federal Reserve -- before reducing them in 2024.

