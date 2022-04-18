ORLANDO, Fla.- The U.S. housing market is feeling the heat from the explosion in Treasury bond yields, with some key warning signs flashing more intensely than they have in many years.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is above 5% and the highest since 2011, and the rise this year has been one of the fastest on record. Overall U.S. housing affordability is the lowest since 2008 and falling.

These bear close monitoring. Housing accounts for around 18% of the economy in residential fixed investment and related services, and is close to the pre-Great Financial Crisis peaks. That crisis showed the damage a U.S. housing crash can cause.

It remains to be seen if house prices will fall outright now, at least in the near term. Supply and demand dynamics, high levels of net household wealth, and a strong labor market offer a big and comfortable cushion for now.

But the clutch of indicators suggests the housing juggernaut is about to slow down, perhaps dramatically if the economy slides into recession next year, as an increasing number of economists are now bracing for.

Economists at Nomura and NatWest Markets are among those who think the sector could be one of the first to weaken as a consequence of the Federal Reserve's inflation-busting rate hikes.

"One sector that is likely to start grabbing negative headlines is the housing market. Our base case forecast is that home sales will drop significantly in coming quarters," said Kevin Cummins, U.S. economist at NatWest Markets.

Freddie Mac's average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose to 5% in the week to April 14, up from 4.72% the week before and the highest since January 2011.

The surge underway is historic. The 1.56 percentage point rise in January-March was the biggest quarterly rise since 1981. Remember that mortgage rates that year rose to 18.6% from 15%, so the quantum of increase now is all the more remarkable.

UNAFFORDABILITY

The Mortgage Bankers Association's average 30-year rate is even higher at 5.13%, and a move above 5.16% will lift it to levels not seen since at least 2010.

The Fed is in the early stages of what most observers agree will be the most aggressive policy tightening cycle since 1994-95. Money market pricing projects a peak fed funds rate next year above 3.00%, up from the 0.25%-0.50% range today.

Back in 1994-95, total home sales broadly fell 20% over the course of the Fed's 18-month tightening cycle. If that is repeated this time around, sales will fall below a 6 million annual rate next year from over 7.2 million in January.

Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said on Friday that mortgage demand is softening. The bank's mortgage loans fell 33% in the first quarter from a year ago on lower originations and gains from home sales.

With wages failing to keep pace with the rise in house prices and mortgage rates, a meaningful decline cannot be ruled out. According to National Association of Realtors data compiled by YCharts, housing affordability is the lowest since 2008.

But on the other side of the ledger, household balance sheets are in pretty good shape, significantly de-levering after the 2008 crash and then strengthening post-pandemic thanks to government stimulus, rising house prices, and a buoyant labor market.

Economists at JP Morgan note that U.S. household debt as a share of disposable income was around 90% pre-Covid, the lowest since 2001 and well down from just under 130% before the 2008 financial crisis. Despite some volatility since the pandemic, it remains around 90%.

It is also true that a shortage of available housing could limit any downturn in prices. By some measures, the supply of existing homes is the tightest in at least 40 years, and the cost of raw materials right now will likely limit new construction.

A decline in house prices, therefore, may not be precipitous. But don't be surprised if the market does sour - the warnings signs are flashing.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

(By Jamie McGeever; Additional contributions and charts by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)