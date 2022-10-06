PHOTO
Equity indices across the Gulf did not have a stellar performance in September, with S&P GCC composite index falling 7% during the month.
Equity indices across the region ended negative last month
PHOTO
Equity indices across the Gulf did not have a stellar performance in September, with S&P GCC composite index falling 7% during the month.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022