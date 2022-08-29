PHOTO
Inflation reached 10.1% in July - the highest for 40 years. Watch the Zawya video here.
Wages are relatively high, but fell in real terms by 3% in Q2 2022 due to inflation
PHOTO
Inflation reached 10.1% in July - the highest for 40 years. Watch the Zawya video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022