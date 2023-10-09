The rise in oil prices in early Asian trade was due to dramatic military clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces over the weekend

Brent crude rose $4.18, or 4.94%, to $88.76 a barrel by 0120 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $87.02 a barrel, up $4.23, or 5.11%. Watch the Zawya video here.

