PHOTO
The GCC’s market share of sovereign sukuk issuance will shrink, according to Moody’s insights.
Watch our video to find out more.
Higher oil prices and higher interest rates will also contribute to lower issuance
PHOTO
The GCC’s market share of sovereign sukuk issuance will shrink, according to Moody’s insights.
Watch our video to find out more.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022