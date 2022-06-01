ECONOMY VIDEO: Five MENA countries hit hardest by Russia-Ukraine war

Getty Images War triggers food insecurity in some MENA states

PHOTO

Credit ratings agency S&P talks about five countries in the MENA that are among the most heavily impacted by the Russia – Ukraine war due to their high dependence on food and energy imports. Watch the Zawya video here.

