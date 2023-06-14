Sales prices of Dubai’s residential real estate sector continued to grow, surpassing average price levels during the last peak in 2014

The total volume of transactions in the year up to May 2023 reached 47,850, the highest level on record over this period, CBRE said. Watch the Zawya video here.

