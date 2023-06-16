Find out about Dubai's top attractions: Museum of the Future, Cayan Tower, Binghatti Pearls, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, the Opus and O-14 Tower (Swiss Cheese Tower)

The Museum of the Future is 77 metres tall and covers an area capacity of 30,548 m2. It was designed by Killa Design architects and engineered by Buro Happold engineering consultancy. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023